Michelle Obama's memoir, Becoming, was the No. 1 bestselling book of 2018, and now the former First Lady has announced her plans to return to bookstores this year. The companion to her memoir, Michelle Obama's Becoming journal, titled Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice, lands in stores on Nov. 19, just in time for all your holiday shopping.

The first book in the Obamas' post-White House book deal, Becoming arrived in stores on Nov. 13, 2018, to resounding success. In spite of being released with only a few weeks left in the year, Obama's memoir outsold every other book published in 2018, including Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, which was published in January of that year. Becoming went on to score spots on bestseller lists across North America, Europe, and Asia. According to a Monday press release from Penguin Random House, Becoming "sold more than 11.5 million units worldwide across print, digital, and audio formats, including 7.5 million units in the U.S. and Canada alone, and has been published in 45 languages" to date.

Now, with Michelle Obama's Becoming journal, you can bring a little bit of the FLOTUS' memoir magic into your own life. The journal features 150 questions for you to ruminate on — questions that diarists can easily tie back to Obama's memoir.

"I hope you’ll use this journal to write down your experiences, thoughts, and feelings, in all their imperfections, and without judgment," Obama says in the introduction to Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice. "We don’t have to remember everything. But everything we remember has value."

Michelle Obama's Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice is out on Nov. 19 and is available for pre-order today.