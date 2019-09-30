Fall is in full swing, and it's officially time for all the ghoulish goodies to hit center stage. Enter Baskin-Robbins' Halloween ice cream lineup for 2019, which features zombies, ghosts, and more candy than your trick-or-treat-loving brain can wrap itself around. All of this, of course, hinges on the Baskin-Robbins October 2019 Flavor of the Month, which is "Candy Mashup" — aka, what happens when you unwrap all your Halloween candy, send it through a cyclone, and mix it with chocolate ice cream.

Per Baskin-Robbins, the "Candy Mashup" flavor is "chocolate-flavored ice cream with Snickers, caramel cup pieces and a salty caramel ribbon." While you can order it by the scoop or in any other of the usual custom sundae options, true spooky ice cream lovers will want to order it as the "Fright Night Scoop," which is a "devilishly good treat that includes a scoop of the Candy Mashup ice cream topped with a Halloween sprinkle mix and a white chocolate zombie hand." Yes, that's right — now the tables have been turned. Instead of the undead eating us, for once we get to go ahead and eat them.

And probably Instagram them, if we're being honest, because the Fright Night Scoop is a whole Halloween mood.

Also available at Baskin-Robbins for Halloween this year is a Ghost Cake, which is "a colorful striped cake topped with buttercream ghosts, pieces of Kit Kat and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, chocolate drips and a Halloween sprinkle mix," per Baskin-Robbins. According to a press release, some locations will offer ice cream cakes that go the extra mile, including a Piñata Ghost Cake and the Spider Web Cookie Cake. The Piñata Ghost Cake is full of sprinkles that will spill out when you cut it, whereas the Spider Web Cookie Cake is a "deliciously spooky cookie cake topped with fudge and marshmallow toppings. If you're looking for something a little more personal, customers are also welcome to customize a cake order or a Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat through Baskin-Robbins' website and app.

Baskin-Robbins fanatics may notice that Candy Mashup is replacing a flavor that has taken up residence in Baskin-Robbins for other Octobers past — the Trick Oreo Treat flavor, which is a "vanilla flavored ice cream packed with orange crème-filled Oreo cookies, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy pieces." Luckily, Oreos Cookies 'N Cream is still very much on the menu (although a little less orange), so cookie lovers will still have a way to get their Oreo on this Halloween.

While you're strategizing your Baskin-Robbins orders for the month of October, bear in mind that Halloween falls on Oct. 31, and that Baskin-Robbins is, as usual, offering a deal for the 31st day of the month. Participating locations will be offering scoops of ice cream for just $1.70 to celebrate. Just make sure to get yourself a taste of Candy Mashup and the accompanying Halloween treats while you still can — they will be around for the month of October, but these are limited time menu offerings.