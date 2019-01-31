Bath & Body Works' New Candles Come In Valentine's Day Scents That Will Make You Swoon
I don’t know what it is about scented candles that goes together so well with February’s signature holiday, but clearly Bath & Body Works knows something the rest of us don’t: Just in time for Valentine’s Day, new Bath & Body Works candles have arrived to create just the atmosphere your celebration needs — whether it’s with a partner, your besties, your pets, or anyone else. Oh, and hey, guess what? They’re all on sale right now, too. Everybody wins!
Bath & Body Works’ newly-launched 2019 Valentine’s Day collection has a whopping 300 products in it, so it’d be understandable if you felt a little, uh, overwhelmed by all of your options. Within that massive collection, though, there’s a nice, manageable subset of three-wick candles that will fill your space with up to 45 hours of delightful scents — and even better, they're $10 off right now: Usually $24.50, each of the candles is currently just $14.50.
Not all of the scents are new; indeed, most of them are actually tried-and-true Bath & Body Works scents that have been around for some time. They do, however, all have new looks, because let’s face it: When it comes to the kinds of candles you dress your home up with, what they look like is as important as what scent they project. The new visual designs are all either sultry or romantic, which, y’know, is fitting for Valentine’s Day. Yes, even if you’re gifting them to yourself. It is definitely A-OK to be one’s own Valentine.
A couple of gorgeous new candle holders have made their way into the collection, too, just in case the actual candles’ art isn’t festive enough for you. Here’s what’s in store:
1. Flower Shop
Wish you could be frolicking in a warm, sunny field filled with beautiful flowers? Light this candle up, close your eyes, and let the scents of sweet lilac, pink freesia, and hyacinth transport you.
2. Black Cherry Merlot
Black Cherry Merlot 3-Wick Candle
If you like your fragrances on the decadent gourmand side, this dark cherry, black raspberry, and fruity merlot wine should be just the thing.
3. Honeysuckle
45 hours of sweet honeysuckle nectar, peony petals, and a soft, creamy vanilla sounds absolutely dreamy.
4. Silver Rose Candle Holder
Silver Rose 3-Wick Candle Holder
You’re going to need somewhere to store your candle, too, right?
5. Watermelon Lemonade
Watermelon Lemonade 3-Wick Candle
Sweet watermelon ice gets a tart punch from Meyer lemon, while a touch of fizzy water makes the whole thing sparkle. Sound like just what we need during this vicious cold snap!
6. Lavender Woods
Fun fact: Lavender isn’t always purple; sometimes it’s pink. Create a calming environment to snuggle up in with the scent of pink lavender, wild sage, and cashmere musk.
7. Cactus Blossom
Cactus flower petal, sun-kissed coconut, vanilla, and fresh sparkling lemon will make you think you’ve been whisked away to somewhere tropical and warm.
8. Rose Gold Butterflies Candle Holder
Rose Gold Glitter Butterflies 3-Wick Candle Holder
Trying REALLY hard not to make a “let your candle’s scent take flight” pun, but, uh… too late.
9. Wisteria Garden
Soft jasmine petals and vanilla woods mix with wisteria vine for a woodsy floral scent.
10. Pink Petal Tea Cake
Pink Petal Tea Cake 3-Wick Candle
I mean, a pound cake covered with vanilla glaze and decorated with edible pink rose petals sounds like my ideal Valentine’s Day dessert, so…
11. Rose Water & Ivy
Rose Water & Ivy 3-Wick Candle
If you like your rose fragrances less foodie, though, this one might fit the bill; it’ll fill your room with the scent of rose petals, rain-kissed ivy, and spring musk—like the perfect spring rainstorm.
12. Peach Bellini
I will take a bellini over a mimosa every single time — especially if the bellini in question involves white peach, sparkling prosecco, and sweet orange.
13. Mermaid Candle Holder
You’ve Mermaid My Day 3-Wick Candle Holder
If ever a candle holder was made for Galentine’s Day, it’s this one.
Check out Bath & Body Works’ Valentine’s Day candles here, and the whole collection here. Time to set the mood!