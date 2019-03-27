In case you hadn't heard the good news yet, Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty is back, and the deals are excellent. From skin care to makeup, the event has it all. As part of the event on Wednesday, March 27, Beauty Bakerie's Flour Powder is only $12 making it the perfect time to try out this indie brand with some of the cutest marketing in beauty.

If you aren't familiar with Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty, you should be. During the 21 day sales event, the retailer takes some of its most popular skin care, hair, and makeup products and slashes the prices by up to 50 percent. Yes, really. The only drawback is that you have to keep up with the discounted items because the deals only last for 24 hours before new products pop up. Essentially, 21 Days of Beauty is like a really long flash sale, except you can plan for it.

Today, March 27, one of the makeup items up for grabs is from indie brand Beauty Bakerie. The brand just launched in Ulta at the end of 2018, and with its ultra-cute bakery themed items, you need to get in on the half priced deal on its iconic Flour Powder Setting Powder.

If you want to shop the deal there is one thing you should know, and no, it's not that it's for just a single day (though that's important). This 21 Days of Beauty deal is online only. You'll need to shop from Ulta's website to get in on the half off cost of the Flour Powder.

As for the shades, the Flour Powder comes in three different hues: brown, translucent, and yellow. Whether you want to bake with the powder or simply set your entire face to battle shine throughout the day, the product allows you to do both.

While Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty may give you the opportunity to shop major brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills and Tarte, the event is also a great time to get to know smaller brands like Beauty Bakerie. Its Flour Setting Powder was one of the brand's first products, and while it may have just been added to the Ulta Beauty website and in stores a few months ago in October 2018, the product already has a 4.2 star rating on the retailer's website.

Beauty Bakerie HD Flour Setting Powder $24 $12 Ulta Buy On Ulta

The product's launch in Ulta Beauty marked a major achievement for the brand and its founder Cashmere Nicole. The entrepreneur began Beauty Bakerie when she was a single mother diagnosed with breast cancer. Her inspiring story of strength and her dedication to inclusivity within the beauty industry are part of what has driven Beauty Bakerie to be the $5 million company that it is now. It's also part of the reason she's on Bustle's Must Follow list.

Whether you're already a fan of Beauty Bakerie's Flour Powder or you've been wanting to try the brand, Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty deal is the perfect time to snag it. After all, who doesn't love half off makeup?