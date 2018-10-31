When it comes to adorable packaging, Beauty Bakerie may just take the cake (yes, pun intended). Their bakery themed makeup products are some of the cutest on the market, but can you buy Beauty Bakerie at Ulta stores? There's good news for fans of their ultra sweet brand.

If you're a frequent Ulta shopper, you'll know that they've steadily been adding more and more indie and mid-size brands to their roster as of late. From Ofra Cosmetics to Dose of Colors and Morphe, some brands that were previously only available online at their own sites are now hitting the internet and IRL shelves at the retailer. Now, Beauty Bakerie is joining them.

While the brand is offered online at Ulta's website, Beauty Bakerie is now in physical Ulta stores as well so you can swatch and play with these sweet treats before you purchase them. Plus, not only has Beauty Bakerie just launched in Ulta's stores, they brought along a few new and adorable products with them. Now, that's how you launch in a store.

Beauty Bakerie officially launched in Ulta stores this past weekend on Oct. 28, and you'll be able to shop products IRL in a whopping 350 stores.

Some of the brand's newest and some of their most recognizable goodies are up for grabs in Ulta's physical locations as well. Whether you're looking to try something brand new from Beauty Bakerie, or you want to stock up on your existing favorites, you can do both in the 350 Ulta stores that will be carrying the brand.

What's new with Beauty Bakerie that you should be on the look-out for? Well, of course, classic must-haves like the brand's smudge-proof Lip Whips and their basically iconic Flour Setting Powder are available, but the new goodies look so good as well.

If you hadn't heard, Beauty Bakerie is moving outside the realm of liquid lipsticks and branching out into classic bullet lippies. The new Beauty Bakerie Cake Pop lipsticks are available at Ulta stores and online, and these gorgeous colors are perfect for fall (and every season basically). Plus, the slice of cake display is too tempting to not grab a lippie (or four).

Alongside the new Cake Pop lipsticks, you'll also be able to shop a few of the brand's palettes at Ulta stores. One special case is the brand's new Game of Cones palette (yes, adorable, right?). This selection of colorful shimmering shades doesn't come to play though. You'll be looking more fierce than the Mother of Dragons herself thanks to this vibrant set of eyeshadows.

If you want to snag the sweetest and cutest brand on the market, find your local Ulta store and shop the brand's baking-themed makeup until your sweet tooth is satisfied. Be warned, though, these sweetly packaged, high quality products may just be as addictive as sugar itself. From eyeshadows to setting powder to perfectly hued lippies, you may just have trouble controlling your makeup sweet tooth once you set your eyes on these goodies.