'Becoming' By Michelle Obama & 11 Nonfiction Books To Know This November

November is all about being thankful, and I know I'm grateful for all the nonfiction book releases of the past year. But there's more yet to come: November’s nonfiction new releases are on their way, and they’re a treat for book-lovers everywhere.

The bulk of the month’s upcoming titles will come pre-Thanksgiving, but there are new releases debuting all month. Some have gotten a lot of press already, like former First Lady Michelle Obama’s upcoming memoir, Becoming, while others haven’t been as buzzed about but are just as worthy of a holiday read. There are memoirs, cultural explorations, works of satire, and more, all just waiting for you to dive in.

With the long holiday weekend this month, you’ll hopefully be able to squeeze in some extra reading time. And thanks to all the great books coming out, you’ll definitely have all the options you need to keep yourself occupied between meals, family gatherings, and any other reunions or obligations you may have lined up. Go ahead — sit back, relax, and read, whenever you get a chance.

Below, there are 15 nonfiction books coming out in November that are absolutely worth checking out.

'Why Religion?' by Elaine Pagels (Nov. 6; Ecco) Academic Elaine Pagels examines the role of religious traditions in the present day in Why Religion?: A Personal Story. She weaves in her own experiences, including growing up with nonspiritual parents and the tragic losses of both her son and husband. You don't have to be religious yourself to enjoy her thought-provoking work.

'How to Be Alone' by Lane Moore (Nov. 6; Atria Books) Tinder Live host Lane Moore tackles relationships (and a lack thereof) in How to Be Alone: If You Want To, and Even If You Don't. She reveals her own heartbreaking past, from being parentless in her youth to struggling to find lasting romantic love as an adult. It might sound like a downer, but she manages to add a lot of humor along the way.

'Two Minus One' by Kathryn Taylor (Nov. 6; She Writes Press) Two Minus One: A Memoir by Kathryn Taylor tells the story of her unexpected divorce after having given up her career and her home for her husband. This isn't just her tale of heartbreak, though; she also brings readers along as she moves past the grief and rebuilds her life.

'Homebody: A Guide To Creating Spaces You Never Want To Leave' by Joanna Gaines (Nov. 6; Harper Design) Joanna Gaines's fans just can't get enough of her practical home decorating advice, and luckily, she has more advice to offer. In her new book, Homebody, Gaines walks you through the step-by-step of creating a home that reflects your personality and taste.

'Faking It' by Lux Alptraum (Nov. 6; Seal Press) Lux Alpatraum's new title, Faking It: The Lies Women Tell about Sex--And the Truths They Reveal, explores myths about women's dishonesty when it comes to sex. She dives into what kinds of lies women actually tell and, perhaps more importantly, why they tell them.

'Becoming' by Michelle Obama (Nov. 13; Crown) Former First Lady Michelle Obama's first memoir, Becoming, hits bookstores next month. Described as "deeply personal," the book follows her journey from the South Side of Chicago to the White House, sharing both the highs and the lows of her incredible life. There's no doubt this book will be as inspiring as the First Lady herself.

'Forget "Having It All"' by Amy Westervelt (Nov. 13; Seal Press) Journalist Amy Westervelt examines motherhood in the United States in her new book. Called Forget "Having It All": How America Messed Up Motherhood — and How to Fix It, her work is critical of the expectations put on women. Westervelt has solutions, though, and she lays out changes that she argues would benefit America as a whole, not just moms.

'Girl Talk' by Jacqueline Mroz (Nov. 13; Seal Press) Your friends have a bigger impact on you than you may know. In Girl Talk: What Science Can Tell Us About Female Friendship, writer Jacqueline Mroz tackles the science of friendship between women and how they improve all our lives.

'Seduction' by Karina Longworth (Nov. 13; Custom House) Power and gender dynamics in the film industry have been in the spotlight lately, but Karina Longworth looks at them in a different context in her new book, Seduction: Sex, Lies, and Stardom in Howard Hughes's Hollywood. Her work focuses on Howard Hughes, a millionaire filmmaker during the "Golden Age" who wielded his power over women in disturbing ways.

'Crave' by Christine S. O'Brien (Nov. 13; St. Martin's Press) A childhood spent following her mother's "healthy" diets led Christine S. O'Brien to write Crave: A Memoir of Food and Longing. She chronicles the years she spent following these restrictive diets, dealing with a hunger for food, belonging, accepting, and more from her family.

'Late-Life Love' by Susan Gubar (Nov. 13; W. W. Norton Company) As Susan Gubar and her husband got older, she began pondering — and reading about — how love ages. She shares her reflections in the poignant memoir Late-Life Love.