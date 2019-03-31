A lot has happened for Bekah Martinez since she was a contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. Bekah M. has found love with Grayston Leonard, and the two of them have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Ruth. But it hasn't always been smooth sailing, and Bekah M. talked about starting couples' therapy after their daughter was born. She and Leonard are in love, but no relationship is perfect, as Bekah emphasized in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"This man is wonderful. And handsome. And a great dad. I love him so much, but there's so much you don’t see that goes on behind the Instagram scenes," Bekah wrote in her Instagram caption. "I think it's easy to look at our photos together and think we transitioned seamlessly into a life with each other, and that couldn't be further from the truth."

The former Bachelor contestant went on to share some personal details about her pregnancy, which happened early on in the couple's relationship. Bekah also explained that she and Grayston are "starting therapy together." She wrote in her post,

"Getting unexpectedly pregnant only three months into a relationship isn't all fun and games. Actually, it's mostly tears and arguments (or at least that was our experience). Don't get me wrong, I've never been happier than I am now. I couldn't think of a better person to be my partner or the father of my child, but dealing with the stress of an unplanned pregnancy with someone you barely know is ROUGH."

And while new parenthood seems to be working out for the two of them, Bekah emphasized that no relationship is perfect, writing, "We're still getting to know each other now; we skipped past the whole dating phase and haven't had much time to talk about things that aren't baby-related. All that being said, we're starting therapy together and I'm looking forward to where the future takes us. This post is just meant to be a reminder that everyone has issues. Nothing is as perfect as perceived, and ALL relationships have struggles."

Bekah has always been open about how much she loves her partner. But she's also been honest about the fact that having a pregnancy so early on in their relationship wasn't easy for the two of them. It sounds like parenthood has brought the two of them together. But they're also still getting to know each other, even as they raise their daughter.

As Bekah emphasized in her post, social media, and Instagram in particular, can often showcase only the best aspects of someone's life. And while Ruth has brought plenty of joy to her parents, no family is perfect, not even Bekah's.

But in addition to showcasing Bekah and Leonard's behind-the-scenes life, Bekah's Instagram post also fights the stigma that can sometimes come with talking about therapy. Couples' therapy can be useful for people at all relationship stages, and it's great to see Bekah being so open about it.

Other Bachelor Nation members also commented on Bekah's post, praising her honesty in talking about her relationship. "Love the realness of this post on a platform that allows people to be everything but!" commented former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay. "Yes! I love this message and truth. As always, sending you both my love and support…kiss the little beauty for me!" wrote Chelsea Roy, who was on the same Bachelor season that Bekah was.

Instagram is often criticized for showing a curated version of life, but Bekah's post is a reminder that doesn't have to be the case. Her caption clearly struck a chord with both fans and other Bachelor Nation members, too. And Bekah's honesty could even inspire other people to be more open about their own experiences, which would be a winning situation for everyone.