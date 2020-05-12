Bella Hadid may have given herself bangs in quarantine, but it seems the model had another major hair change in store for 2020. According to her makeup artist, Sam Visser, Hadid planned strawberry blonde hair for the 2020 Met Gala.

The 2020 Met Gala was postponed due to the ongoing global pandemic, but that didn't stop Visser from sharing what Hadid's Met Gala hair would have looked like. In two Instagram posts, Visser showcased behind-the-scenes footage from a screen test with the model wearing two versions of the lighter color. The first features a set of brow-grazing bangs and long, curly locks. The second is a straight, waist-length look with wispier fringe.

According to a credit in the makeup artist's caption, the wigs were styled by Evanie Frausto, who also posted photos of Hadid's long, straight-haired 'do.

The 2020 Met Gala theme, About Time, focused on the ways in which fashion has modernized design while still maintaining an ethereal agelessness. Although Hadid's ensemble hasn't been revealed (unlike other celebrities who have posted their looks), the hair change could have been indicative of a decade-inspired style that may have changed throughout the evening.

Unfortunately, the Met Gala's postponement is indefinite, so fans may never get to see Hadid's full look. For now, though, her strawberry blonde hair is pretty great.