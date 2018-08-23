Nearly a year and a half since the last time he sought treatment, Ben Affleck has entered rehab for alcohol addiction on Wednesday, Aug. 22, as reported by TMZ. People also reported that his ex-wife Jennifer Garner drove him to a treatment facility on Wednesday. A source claimed to People, "He is seeking treatment. He knew he needed help and was vocal about it." This is the third time the actor has reportedly gone to rehab, and it appears he's taking measures to be healthy for his three children. (Bustle reached out to a rep for Affleck but has yet to hear back.)

The Justice League star's personal life had been in the news recently because of his split from Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus after a year of dating. Since then, the 46-year-old Affleck has been spotted with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton. However, it is reportedly his former wife, Garner, who is helping him seek help. Garner and Affleck separated after a decade of marriage in 2015 and officially filed for divorce in 2017. They share custody of their children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel and, according to the reports from People and TMZ, the Peppermint actor intervened when Affleck reportedly relapsed recently. Paparazzi photos published by TMZ from Aug. 22 allegedly show Garner driving Affleck to the Malibu live-in facility where he will reportedly receive treatment.

Affleck first entered rehab in August 2001 shortly after his movie Pearl Harbor was released. "Ben is a self-aware and smart man who had decided that a fuller life awaits him without alcohol," Affleck's spokesperson told People at the time. "He has chosen to seek out professional assistance, and is committed to traveling a healthier road with the support of his family, friends, and fans." Affleck told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012, "I went to rehab for being 29 and partying too much and not having a lot of boundaries and to clear my head and try to get some idea of who I wanted to be."

The Argo director and star entered rehab again in 2017 for his self-described "alcohol addiction," which he opened up about on social media. On March 14, 2017, Affleck wrote on his Facebook page, "I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be."

Affleck has also spoken out in the past about the toll alcoholism can take, referencing his own father's addiction issues. "His life sort of hit the skids when I was in my teens," Affleck told The Hollywood Reporter in his 2012 interview. "It was difficult. When one's parent is an alcoholic, it's hard. It was a little scary and trying, but then he got sober when I was twentysomething, and he's been sober ever since." In an interview with People in 2000, Affleck's father Tim spoke about his own recovery and how he established an adult-education program for the clinic where he received treatment.

As for what motivated Affleck to reportedly enter rehab this time, nothing is confirmed. In a recent article, People also cited a source that said that Garner allegedly wasn't happy with Affleck's new relationship, but added, "Her concern right now is not who he is dating. What she ultimately cares about is his sobriety and whether she can rely on him to co-parent."

Neither Garner nor Affleck have commented on these recent reports, but if they are true, then it seems that Affleck is striving to manage his addiction. And hopefully he can have the time and the space to recover privately.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).