Cannabidiol, better know as CBD, has exploded onto the scene in the past year, invoking a fervor not seen since the arrival of avocado toast. You can get CBD in pretty much everything these days, with the exception of what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration considers food and beverages (apparently, gummies aren't food). All of that might change because Ben & Jerry's wants to make a CBD-infused ice cream, according to a press release from the Vermont-based ice cream company.

Ben & Jerry's submitted a comment to the FDA in support of the legalization of CBD-infused food and beverages for a May 31, 2019 public hearing about the topic. They're asking ice cream and CBD devotees to do the same before July 2 (you can voice your support by contacting the FDA).

"You probably already know that we’re fans of all things groovy — think: Half Baked and Dave Matthews Band Magic Brownies. So it’s no surprise that we can’t wait to get into the latest food trend: cannabidiol, or CBD. We are committed to bringing CBD-infused ice cream to your freezer as soon as it’s legalized at the federal level," Ben & Jerry's said in a statement, adding that they plan to use local ingredients for this hypothetical iced confection.

"We want to use sustainably-sourced CBD from our home state of Vermont. After all, values-led sourcing is an important part of our process when we churn up new ice cream innovations."

Unlike THC, the other main compound in cannabis, CBD doesn't get you high, but it is known to help alleviate anxiety and soothe body pain. (The most recent research cannot definitively confirm how or why these effects happen, except in the case of CBD's FDA-approved use in an anti-seizure medication.) Currently, you can get CBD in lotions, salves, capsules, tinctures, and gummies.

While Ben & Jerry's is pretty transparent about wanting to add to CBD to their ice cream to capitalize on a trend, it's still a pretty rad idea. And because CBD is in demand, someone needs to start making CBD desserts, and it might as well be Ben & Jerry's.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There's no news yet about which of your favorite Ben & Jerry's flavors could contain CBD, but I'd definitely vote that Half-Baked should be one of them. A magical mix of chocolate and vanilla ice cream mixed with chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge brownies, Ben & Jerry's named this as their most popular flavor of 2018.

If you want to make CBD-infused ice cream a reality, head to the FDA's regulations web page and submit a comment in support of the Ben & Jerry's CBD initiative.

"We’re doing this for our fans," Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy said in the statement. "We’ve listened and brought them everything from non-dairy indulgences to on-the-go portions with our pint slices. We aspire to love our fans more than they love us and we want to give them what they’re looking for in a fun, Ben & Jerry’s way."

Readers should note that the regulations and data surrounding marijuana, CBD, and other related products are still developing. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as medical or legal advice. Always consult with your doctor before trying any substance or supplement.