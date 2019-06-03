You love dessert. You love bread. So why are there not more dessert breads in your life? Well, they can now be way more of a staple because Ben & Jerry's bread mixes are apparently a thing — and I don't know how they remained hidden from me for so long. Instagrammer @ThreeSnackateers was on the Ben & Jerry's factory tour and spotted Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix and also two different Ben & Jerry's "dessert bread" mixes, which sound incredible.

What is a dessert bread? The Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Dessert Bread Mix is a vanilla bread with all of your favorite toppings, while the Chunky Monkey Dessert Bread Mix helps you make (surprise surprise) a banana bread with all of your favorite Chunky Monkey surprises.

In case you didn't know, you can go to the home of the OG of delicious ice cream and you can look around and you can buy things to take home. The Ben & Jerry's factory tour — which obviously includes an ice cream sample — sounds like a dream, but their gift shop, where these mixes were found, really got me interested.

"While you’re here, be sure to swing into our gift shop for all things Ben & Jerry’s," the website explains. "T-shirts, bowls, ice cream flavored lip balms, stickers, hats and of course, our famous pint locks that will protect your pint from poachers! We source the best possible products the most responsible way, so you can feel good about anything you buy."

BUT WHY DON'T YOU MENTION THE MIXES?! Luckily, I did a deep dive of their website to find that they do indeed offer the three different mixes that @ThreeSnackateers found — the Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Dessert Bread Mix both retail for $12, while the Chunky Monkey Dessert Bread Mix will cost you a cool $14. I am basically the queen of detectives now, as long as all of those detectives are looking for ice cream-related products. The only problem? As far as I can tell, these are only available at the shop itself. So now I have to get engaged so I can fly my friends to Vermont for my bachelorette party at the Ben & Jerry's factory and then fly them back for my wedding... because how am I going to get married anywhere else?

Ben & Jerry's is no stranger to great merch — and recently the company definitely been expanding beyond just ice cream bread. You can get edible cookie dough chunks (not just at the factory, thank god) — and you can even get a pint lock, to make sure that your favorite flavor is safe. You can also get a pint cozy, which is like a tea cozy but so much better because it is for ice cream. We all know that holding a pint while you get every last drop can lead to some frozen fingers — so safety first, please.

There's nothing more satisfying than a carb-y loaf of bread and happiness — except for maybe devouring your favorite flavor of Ben & Jerry's. The idea that these two things could come together in bountiful, joyful harmony is almost too good to be true. Will Ben & Jerry's bread be your new favorite dessert? Maybe. Just make sure to have it a la mode.