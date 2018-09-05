There are some products that people just know about. From MAC's Ruby Woo to Estee Lauder's Double Wear and Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, some products are iconic. Right now, one of them is half off. Yes, really! The classic Benefit Hoola Bronzer is 50 percent off right now, but you may want to move fast because this deal won't last for long.

Why is such a highly rated product half-off? Don't worry yourself about a discontinuation. While the Urban Decay Naked Palette may be at half price because of its demise (RIP, Naked Palette), that's not the case with Benefit's Hoola Bronzer. Instead, it's part of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event where popular cosmetic, hair, and skin care products go on sale daily.

If this sounds too good to be true, it's not. However, this is a bit of a catch. Hoola will only be sale for a single 24 hour period, and that's today, Sept. 5. If you want to get your perfect matte bronze, you need to head over to Ulta's website now to shop the deal. At only $15 for a full-size bronzer, it's a total steal that you won't want to miss out on.

How do you take advantage of the deal? It's far easier than you might think. Simply head to the Ulta Beauty website, find Benefit's Hoola Bronzer, add it to your cart, and you're good to go. There's no promo code necessary during 21 Days of Beauty, just shop and go. It's not just the original shade of Hoola that's available, either. You can also shop the Hoola Lite Bronzer if you've got a fair complexion.

While Hoola may be on sale today, it's not the only Benefit item that you can snag during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty. There's another Benefit classic that'll be half off. Benefit's Porefessional Primer will be up for grabs right before the sale ends on Sept. 21. The primer is typically $30 but will be on sale for only $15 for that 24 hour period.

The sale is not limited to Benefit, though. It's just one of the brands with well-known and highly rated products up for grabs. The sale has been on for only 3 days, and already, the beauty retailer has offered half off prices on brands like Too Faced, Philosophy, and BECCA with tons more still to come before the sale ends on Sept. 22. Benefit's bronzer is just the tip of the beauty iceberg.

If you want to keep up with everything that'll be for sale during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty, there's a website for that! The orange and white hued retailer has a calendar dedicated to the sale, and it'll help you map out what days you'll want to shop.

From masks to moisturizers and mascaras and brow products, the sale has a lot more to come, and when basically everything is half-off, you can't afford to miss these deals. As for today, though, it's time to get bronzed so head over to Ulta Beauty now.