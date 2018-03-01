The Wrinkle in Time premiere in Los Angeles was jam packed with celebrities and fabulous fashion, turning the red carpet into a memorable event. Some of the biggest stars came to the event in support of the new Ava DuVernay movie, but they didn't come to watch the flick dressed down in hoodies. Instead, they brought their designer best. It was like a scene out of fashion week on the red carpet, where women were milling about in sequins and sheer skirts, jumpsuits in eye searing colors and dresses that screamed couture. But two people in particular made a stir on the red carpet, were Beyonce's and Blue Ivy's Wrinkle in Time premiere outfits created a ton of buzz.

The competition for "Best Dressed" was stiff, especially when you consider that some of the most stylish people in Hollywood were lining up to watch the sci-fi adventure. Janelle Monae came in a hot pink three-piece suit — vest and tie and all. Angela Bassett was in a sequined jumpsuit that gave off major mermaid monarch vibes, and Tracee Ellis Ross came in a tea length floral dress, complete with bubblegum pink satin boots. There was a lot of style packed into the venue, but Beyonce and Blue Ivy still managed to steal the show.

Beyonce shared photos of their mother-daughter-date-night outfits on Instagram, much to the delight of fans and followers. In a series of three different posts, she catalogued their floral dresses and quirky accessories, making those at home scrolling through the montage want to drop their phones and go play in their own closets. The pair always make fashion look so fun.

Beyonce wore a vintage-inspired mini dress with lace trimming and structured shoulders, going for an all-out girly aesthetic. The dress had faint Wild West touches with its corset top, petticoat-mimicking skirt, and poofy Victorian sleeves. The frock is from the Zimmermann Spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection, and when it came down the runway it was originally styled with a fanny pack at the hip, sneakers on the feet, and a jumble of earrings clipped to only one side of the ear. It's fun to see Beyonce's take on the item with her feminine and playful accents.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ditching the white sneaks for nude pumps, she brought her look together with a glittery teal clutch, tear drop diamond earrings, and swirl print sunglasses with '90s inspired frames.

Blue Ivy was equally as dressed to the nines, opting for a frothy pink tulle dress that complimented her mom's feminine pick. Blue's frock had a layered skirt and ruffles around the neckline, which she juxtaposed with a patchwork leather jacket and studded biker boots. You can imagine 6-year-old Blue standing in front of her designer and couture packed closet, pulling out pieces and matching them together for that night's red carpet event. Her styling skills are clearly on point.

The mother-daughter duo captured the evening via Boomerang video, which Beyonce put up on her Instagram account. They stood next to the Wrinkle in Time poster, and jumped up in excitement before the screening. It's as adorable as it sounds.

Blue Ivy has a whole roster of "greatest hits" outfits, where she's caught wearing some of the most fashion-forward looks while she's out and about with mom. Just less than two weeks ago she was spotted at the NBA All-Star Game, sporting a shiny blue Louis Vuitton bag and a leather bomber jacket.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And let's not forget that iconic tulle dress and tiara combo that she wore to the 2016 VMA red carpet.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No matter what event the two go to, they make fashion headlines. Here's to seeing what they step out in next!