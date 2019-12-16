Beyoncé’s Look For Diddy’s 50th Birthday Will Leave Your Jaw On The Floor

Are you sitting down? You should probably be sitting down before you see Beyoncé's look for Diddy's 50th birthday party. The singer, actor, director, and all around super star likely left jaws on the ground at the event over the weekend. In a thigh-baring, snowflake-adorned black velvet gown and gold and glossy makeup look, Beyoncé yet again proved why she's got the nickname Queen Bey.

On Dec. 14, Beyoncé gave her Instagram followers a full-on, head-to-toe look at her ensemble for Diddy's 50th birthday party, and as usual, the whole thing is swoon-worthy. According to E!, Beyonce's velvet gown was a custom piece from label Kujta & Meri. The frock featured oversized crystal snowflake designs at the hip which led down into a daring slit. Across the neckline, the same crystals were repeated culminating in a large asymmetrical design that clung to one shoulder. In a video posted by the label, fans can see the crystal epilets being hand-pinned as the frock is created.

To finish off her look, Beyoncé chose a set of stunning emerald drop earrings, a floating emerald and a diamond ring and diamond bracelet (are you seeing a pattern, yet?). In addition to her jewelry, she wore black velvet, elbow-length gloves that featured the same snowflake design seen on her gown as well as a crystal clutch.

Of course, this is Beyoncé, so it wasn't just her sartorial choices that turned heads. Her beauty look was just as jaw-dropping as the perfect holiday gown she chose. On Instagram, Beyoncé showcased her makeup as well, and it belongs on your New Year's Eve makeup inspiration Pinterest board immediately.

In a selfie posted between slides of her dress and accessory details, Beyoncé is seen wearing stunning gold metallic eyeshadow. The color seems to be an all over wash that's been perfectly blended into her crease. The look is minimalist but impactful with its shine. While the holidays may inspired people to wear red lips, Beyoncé went in a different direction pairing the gold eye makeup with an ultra-glossy, nude lip that may just have you waving good bye to that matte liquid lipstick.

While Beyoncé's look was a standout of the event, she and her husband Jay-Z weren't the only celebrities in attendance — this is Diddy's birthday, after all. Naomi Campbell, Cardi B, Usher, Janelle Monae and Post Malone were all at the event to celebrate the business man and music mogul. Even members of the Kardashian-Jenner family attended with Kim Kardashian West donning a vintage Vivienne Westwood wedding gown worth over $9,000 to the event according to The Daily Mail.

Red carpet season may be coming fast with tons of stunning gowns sure to make debuts, but thanks to Diddy's birthday party, Beyoncé may have already won best dressed for 2020 — and it's not even 2020 yet.