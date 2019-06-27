Beyonce's Mom Still Cuts Her Hair & The Video Is Too Funny

Beyoncé often changes her hair. Whether she rocks curls, waves, or a wig, she keeps her fans guessing which style she'll slay next. She tries new things with incredible frequency — because that's what style icons do. Her mother Tina Lawson just posted a video of Beyoncé's real hair, revealing that the singer has some serious length. But can everyone agree that it's pretty amazing that Beyoncé's mom still does her hair? She obviously has her choice of the world's top hairdressers and can work with the most sought-after stylists if she pleases. But here she is, getting a touch up from mom. In this moment, Beyoncé is all of us.

In the funny clip posted on Lawson's official Instagram feed, the camera pans in on Beyoncé's super long hair. Lawson runs a comb through Bey's locks and keeps saying "Au naturale, darling" in a dramatic voice. Beyoncé has a low key reaction, saying, "Mama, that's annoying, I mean, very annoying." In the caption of the post, Lawson wrote, "I was trimming my baby's hair today and I am mocking Neal! Getting on her nerves! Being really annoying."

There's some much awesome to unpack here. First, Lawson's video was a super sweet and incredibly real bonding moment between mother and daughter as they engaged in some self-care.

Lawson was also enjoying herself as she gave her daughter a snip while lightly teasing her. Beyoncé becoming slightly irritated by her mom's impression of her stylist Neal Farinah is also all of us. She sounded like she just wanted to get her hair trimmed and be done with it.

Lastly, Beyoncé's major mane falls all the way down her back to her waist. It's an epic look because of course it is. Since Bey swaps her hairstyles so often, all of the processing can take its toll on tresses. Fans and the Beyhive are often curious about what her real strands are like. This intimate Instagram clip pulled back the curtain and confirmed she has extra long and healthy locks.

However, for the past few weeks, Beyoncé has been rocking really long, caramel-highlighted waves in shots that she has posted on her personal Instagram. So while her mother's video does not display any sort of drastic hair change, it does give fans a glimpse into what Beyoncé is like when she is home and not on stage or in the public eye. It was the rare glimpse into both the life and the locks of one of the most famous and stylish women on the planet.

While so many celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, January Jones, and Demi Lovato have been ditching their long locks in favor of short and angled bobs, Beyoncé did the opposite and actually grew her hair out. She remains clearly committed to that extreme length. Plus, Beyoncé usually starts trends rather than following them.

The footage of Beyoncé's long hair just might inspire you to copy her look and let your own hair grow, grow, and grow some more. The bob's reign as the hair trend of summer 2019 may be O-V-E-R.