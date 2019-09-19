Many people, especially members of the Beyhive, would argue that Beyoncé is the closest thing that America has to royalty. Now, the Madame Tussauds wax museum in London is treating her as such. Beyoncé's new Madame Tussauds wax figure is their best recreation of the superstar yet, and truly fit for royalty. So how did the museum celebrate the arrival of their new prized attraction? By putting her with actual English royalty.

If you're nearby London today, Thursday, Sept. 19, and can go to the Madame Tussauds location, you'll be blessed enough to see Bey's new figure debuting in the royals section, in the spot usually reserved for Queen Elizabeth II. Beyoncé's figure currently stands alongside royals like Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton, among others.

As the museum confirmed on their website, they decided to pay tribute to Beyoncé's historic Coachella set by dressing the recreation in her now-iconic performance costume, from the bedazzled Balmain yellow cropped hoodie to the iridescent fringed boots. And to make the proceedings even more regal, they gave the performer a majestic crown of her own.

"Beyoncé is a living legend, rightly crowned Queen Bey by her legions of fans and industry insiders," said Steve Davies, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, in a statement on the museum's website. "If anyone is fitting of a claim to The Queen’s spot in our attraction for the very first time, it’s Beyoncé."

Despite Beyoncé taking the actual Queen of England's place, Davies doesn't think the reigning monarch would mind the little switcheroo. In fact, he thinks she would get a good laugh out of it, especially since the superstar will only stand with the royals for one day before being moved to her permanent home in the music zone on Friday, Sept. 20.

“HRH Queen Elizabeth II is famous for her mischievous sense of humour and we think a wry smile will cross her face when she sees that music royalty has temporarily filled her shoes," Davies' statement continued. "In the words of Beyoncé herself, Her Majesty is most definitely ‘irreplaceable’ so Queen Bey will take her spot for one day only before her figure moves to own our music stage.”

Beyoncé's new wax figure debuting alongside the actual royals is actually fitting for more reasons than her title of Queen Bey. The artist has made it clear that she's a big supporter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While accepting the BRIT for Best International Group in February 2019, her and husband Jay-Z recorded their acceptance video with a royal portrait of Markle in the background. And the couple made sure to chat with the royals when they attended the London premiere of The Lion King, in which Bey stars as Nala.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to rejoicing over seeing their Queen Bey standing among royalty, the Beyhive are also celebrating their idol's new wax figure because, unlike wax figures past, it actually looks like her. As BuzzFeed pointed out, Madame Tussauds' previous wax figures of Beyoncé have received criticism for being unflattering and not resembling the star accurately. But Madame Tussauds knocked it out of the park with their latest creation, and fans are in awe.

If fans can't make it to London to see Bey in the flesh (well, wax), Madame Tussauds also announced that a new Beyoncé wax figure would debut at the Las Vegas museum in October.