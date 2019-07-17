The Beyhive is abuzz with the sounds that only erupt when a new Beyonce music video on the horizon. Beyonce's "Spirit" music video dropped on Wednesday, July 17 in celebration of the Lion King release on July 19. "Spirit" is the first single off of Bey's curated Lion King album, The Lion King: The Gift which she also executive produced. The album features music by Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, and even Blue Ivy Carter herself. Bey and Jay's oldest daughter, 7, actually made an appearance in the blockbuster video in a stunning appearance.

The video opens showing a stunning African landscape and the people in it. Then, a Goddess-like Beyoncé sits and sings in the landscape. She is soon joined by Blue Ivy. They are both wearing matching ensembles and donning red-hued locks. Scenes from the movie were interwoven with the powerhouse song. Plus, true to Bey form, a collection of background dancers performed African dance towards the end of the video, further showcasing the beauty of the culture. The singer had previously teased the mood of the music video in the ABC primetime special during which it debuted.

Beyonce voices classic character Nala and her dreamy duet of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" with Simba co-star Childish Gambino already solidified the movie's musical moments as must-see. But when fans heard "Spirit" would play over a pivotal scene in the live-action movie, excitement over the imagery attached to the single escalated.

Beyoncé on YouTube

The music video for "Spirit" debuted as a part of Beyonce's rare one-hour sit-down with ABC's Robin Roberts for the special, The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight with Robin Roberts. In a sneak peek of the interview, Queen Bey elaborated on her vision for the carefully crafted record:

"The soundtrack is a love letter to Africa and I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just use some of the sounds and do my interpretation of it. I wanted to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa."

She continued by hinting at the cohesive nature between the song's sounds and the music video's lush sights. "A lot of the drums, the chants, all of these incredible new sounds mixed with some of the producers from America, we've kind of created our own genre and I feel like the soundtrack becomes visual in your mind," the Lemonade artist added. "It's a soundscape. It's more than just the music because each song tells the story of the film."

With classics from the 1994 animated film including, "Circle of Life," "Hakuna Matata," and "I Just Can't Wait to Be King," fresh in audience's minds, it was a tall order to recreate new music for the movie. However, if anyone was up to the challenge, it was Queen Bey. And her distinct editorial hand on the "Spirit" music video is proof of that.

If anyone else had met Meghan Markle, premiered a movie they starred in, and debuted a killer new music video all in one week, it would be major. But for Beyonce, it's just another day of reigning over her kingdom.