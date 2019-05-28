Billie Eilish isn't afraid to stand out when it comes to her wardrobe, especially when it comes to millennial nostalgia. Billie Eilish wore a Powerpuff Girls suit, paying homage to one of the best Cartoon Network shows from our childhood.

Eilish wore the suit to the ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Beverly Hills, where she was presented with the Vanguard trophy by Julia Roberts. The award is given in recognition of "the impact of new and developing musical genres, which help shape the future of music." The first two musicians to be awarded the honor were Björk and Soul Asylum back in 1996.

To receive the award, Eilish decided to wear a suit that was decorated in millennial pop culture relics. The Powerpuff Girls might have been before the 17-year-old's time, but that doesn't mean Eilish can't appreciate Cartoon Network reruns. The suit in question consisted of a khaki utility vest and beige cargo pants. The two items were stamped with over-sized motifs of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. The superheroes looked like they were in fight mode on Eilish's outfit, where the characters appeared to be jumping into action — probably to fight Mojo Jojo or the Gangreen Gang.

The nostalgic suit was then paired with an oversize white button-up shirt, a Gucci messenger bag, and retro cat eye sunglasses. The white sunnies came from Privé Revaux, and they were the Bermuda sunglasses that cost an affordable $29.95.

The Bermuda $29.95 Privé Revaux Buy At Privé Revaux

Eilish is known for her baggy suits, preferring to wear eye-catching and shapeless pieces. Part of that has to do with fashion, and part of it has to do with having one's body scrutinized by the public.

In a recent campaign video for Calvin Klein, Eilish shared, "I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘Oh, she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she’s got a flat ass, she’s got a fat ass. No one can say any of that because they don’t know."

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Scrolling through the artist's Instagram, you will see a grid full of hoodies, tracksuits, and baggy suits, much like the Powerpuff Girls one. But that's not to say Eilish also doesn't wear those silhouettes for fashion purposes. Eilish enjoys that the aesthetic pushes boundaries.

"I just like dressing out of my comfort zone. I want to dress in a way that if I was in a room full of people wearing regular clothes, I would be like, ‘Oh, I bet everyone's looking at me.’ I want to feel that way. That's my casual," Eilish shared in an interview with Harper´s Bazaar.

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"I am not comfortable when I'm wearing just some jeans and a shirt. I just feel wrong..." Eilish said. "So my friend said, ‘Billie just likes to feel super judged.’ I love being judged. I'm here for it."

When it comes to the Powerpuff Girls outfit, there will be nothing but appreciation — especially from those who grew up with the Cartoon Network staple.