When it comes to reproductive rights and sticking up for citizens everywhere, you can rest assured that some of your celeb faves will speak up. As Teen Vogue reported on Monday, Billie Eilish spoke out on the recent legislation about abortion, and the singer had a strong statement for those trying to strip away basic freedoms.

In light of states such as Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio passing some of the most restrictive bans on abortion to date, many, such as Eilish, have denounced the news. During an appearance at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards on May 16 (one day after Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed into law the nation's strictest ban on abortion, after the motion passed in the predominantly white male Alabama state senate), the singer decided to speak out.

Eilish told Variety, "It’s so unbelievable. It makes me, like, red. It makes my ears f*cking steam out of my head." The singer continued:

"Women should say, should do and feel and be exactly what they want. There should be nobody else telling them how to live their life, how to do sh*t. … It just makes me so mad that if I start talking about it, I won’t stop. Men should not make women’s choices — that’s all I have to say.”

It goes without saying, but several points were made here. Seeing as though Eilish has been outspoken publicly when it comes to a variety of issues (both personal ones and those of a political nature), it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that she has something passionate, and incredibly accurate, to say in regards to one of the most precarious women's rights issues of today.

As previously mentioned, and as per CNN, Alabama recently passed a law that would ban abortion in the state, except in cases of a fatal fetal abnormality or a potential health risk to the mother. According to Politico, numerous other states — such as Ohio, Georgia, and Mississippi — have also passed bans and restrictions on abortion, ones that directly challenge the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision (a case which granted citizens the constitutional right to an abortion).

Understandably, as BuzzFeed pointed out, many celebrities have taken to social media to voice their concerns over these potentially damaging decisions about reproductive rights. And, like Eilish, they're not going to hold back their opinions on the issue.

Rihanna posted a photo of the men responsible for voting in favor Alabama's recent, restrictive law, and wrote, "take a look. these are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America. Governor Kay Ivey...SHAME ON YOU!!!!" Meanwhile, Lady Gaga wrote a message to those in Alabama on Twitter: "I love you Alabama prayers to all women and young girls." Reese Witherspoon also took to Twitter to share a strong message, writing, "We can not tolerate this attack on women’s fundamental rights."

From Eilish's strong words to Gaga's passionate tweet to the many other statements that celebs shared, it's clear that they won't stop fighting to protect reproductive rights for all.