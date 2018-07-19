Like mother, like daughter. While celebrating her 26th birthday, Billie Lourd channeled her late mom Carrie Fisher, as seen in a video posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday, July 18. Standing behind a three-tiered cake with burning candles, the actress imitated a music conductor, instructing loved ones' to hold a note, and then began leading them into singing "Happy Birthday" — before hilariously breaking into laughter.

Noting in the post's caption that she was "Feeling #beyondblessed by all of yesterday's birthday love," Lourd, who officially turned 26 on July 17, added, "Side note: this is how my mom used to sing happy birthday (she thought the real version was mildly irritating and took too long) and as always, I'm totally on her page."

The American Horror Story star's friends and family certainly came out in full force to honor her special day this year. Among the revelers spotted in a series of Instagram photos she posted on July 15 were boyfriend Austen Rydell, her dad Bryan Lourd and AHS costar Emma Roberts.

Rydell had an extra special gift for the birthday girl. "This king just surprised me with a 24 hour trip to Vegas and it's safe to say I'm obsessed [with] him," she wrote in a July 16 Instagram Story post, according to People. The publication also reported that she posted a boomerang of birthday treats with Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay fountain in the background, as well as photos, including one of a tray of desserts with the words “Happy Birthday Billie” written in chocolate syrup.

Lourd's boyfriend who called her "the best partner and friend I could ever imagine" in an Instagram birthday tribute, has also helped her in remembering her late mother, who died unexpectedly in December 2016 after suffering a heart attack during an international flight from London. On the anniversary of the iconic Star Wars actress' death, Rydell accompanied her on a family trip to Norway to see the Northern Lights.

Fisher's spirit also seemed to be present for another recent birthday celebration. On July 13, Lourd shared a photo of herself with her mom's Star Wars castmates Harrison Ford (AKA Hans Solo) and Mark Hamill (AKA Luke Skywalker), in honor of Ford's 76th birthday. "Happy birthday 2 my #semispacedaddy," the actress, who appeared as Kaydel Ko Connix in both 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi captioned the shot.

And those weren't the only former costars of her mom's she's linked up with recently. While on set for American Horror Story Season 8, Joan Collins shared a photo with Fisher's only child. "I've now worked with all three generations of her family: her grandmother Debbie, her mother Carrie, and now @praisethelourd," Collins wrote. (Lourd's grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, also died one day after Fisher.)

Since her mother's death, Lourd has made several sweet tributes to Fisher. After styling her hair in a Princess Leia-esque braided bun (and wearing one of her mother's rings) to The Last Jedi's premiere in December, she also sported the hairdo made famous by her mom's character while throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Star Wars Night game in June.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Similar to how she emulated Fisher at her birthday party this year, Lourd celebrated her mom's posthumous Grammy win for best spoken word album for the audio version of her The Princess Diarist memoir in January just how she knows her mom would have. "Princess Diarist was the last profesh(ish) thing my momby and I got to do together," Lourd wrote on Instagram. "I wish she was here to carry me down the red carpet in some bizarre floral ensemble but instead we’ll celebrate in true Carrie style: in bed in front of the TV over cold Coca Colas and warm e cigs. I’m beyond proud."

Lourd is clearly always up for singing Fisher's praises, and using the birthday song to keep her memory alive was just the latest of her sweet odes to her mom.