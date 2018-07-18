If you've been waiting for the perfect time to buy one of Bite Beauty's Astrology Lipsticks, this is it. The stars have aligned and created the most shimmery shades possible. Bite Beauty's Leo Lipstick is gold and glittery, which makes it perfect for the zodiac-inspired line. This is the quirkiest shade of the collection yet, and it's guaranteed to sell out fast.

In case you haven't been following along, Bite Beauty has made its' 2018 mission to bring a different lipstick for every single zodiac sign. The Leo Lipstick is the seventh one in the line, but it's nothing like the other colors. While other colors have stuck to rosy-hue territory, this one is pure gold. Everything from the color to the shimmery flakes inside the lipstick are made to shine.

Oddly enough, the inspiration for this shade wasn't the stars though. According to the press release, the color was inspired by the mane of a lion, which represents the sign. That, combined with the shimmery star-power of this color, makes it the perfect way to represent a Leo.

You will be able to pre-order the Leo Lipstick shade on Bite Beauty's website on July 19. This is the perfect way to make sure you get the products, as the rest have sold out in hours. After that date comes and goes, you will be able to shop the shade on both the Bite Beauty and Sephora websites on July 23.

Courtesy Bite Beauty

If the shimmering color and lion mane inspiration isn't enough to convince you that this shade was made for Leos, then maybe the description of the sign might.

"Leo is a fire sign, ruled by the sun," the Bite Beauty press release says. "Like the sun, bold Leo lions like to be the center of attention: They’re dramatic and charismatic, always the star of the show. Find them center-stage at their local theater group, auditioning for the latest reality show (if they don’t already have a massive YouTube following), or doling out the best hairstyle advice to their friends."

Translation: they are likely bold and brave enough to rock a golden sparkly lipstick on the day-to-day basis.

On top of that, Bite Beauty tapped into the help of a psychic to create all the shades for the Zodiac Collection. According to the press release, Tara Green is a professional psychic astrologer tarot tea and lipstick reader. She had a hand in creating the ideal shades for all twelve signs.

Courtesy Bite Beauty

Like mention before, this is the seventh Astrology Lipstick in the collection. All of them have sold out within hours of hitting the website. Each one is limited edition. Once they are gone from the website, they are gone for good. Bustle reached out to the brand to see if they would do a final capsule collection of all of the shades, but the said that is not in the works.

July 23 will be your last time to get the Leo shades. You won't want to miss out on this one, whether you're looking to add to your collection or just get a really great shade. Just like the rest of Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipsticks, Leo is made with all natural, food grade ingredients, so that they are safe for just about everyone to wear.

Past lipsticks include the double-sided Gemini, bright red Aries, and the neutral Taurus shade. If you're sad about missing the past shades, let this be the sign you need to snag the Leo when it comes out.

Courtesy Bite Beauty

Go ahead and set your alarms and get your $26 ready, because this is one makeup launch that only comes around once in a lifetime.