In the music world, almost nothing is certain. But there is one thing that's basically guaranteed about the future of music: Blue Ivy Carter will reign supreme (should she decide to pursue it, of course). Beyoncé's daughter made waves on Monday, Sept. 16, thanks to her mother's new documentary Making the Gift, where the seven-year-old legend is seen laying down vocals in the recording studio. Blue Ivy's cameo in Beyoncé's Making the Gift proves that she has the talent and quick learning ability to become the next Queen of Pop, and Twitter is ready for it.

The new doc, which aired on ABC, gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the recording process of The Lion King: The Gift, the Beyoncé-produced 27-track album inspired by the legendary Disney movie and made to accompany the live-action 2019 remake, in which Beyoncé starred as Nala. The superstar worked with a number of African musicians and producers to create an album that feels authentic to the film's roots. Upon release, it was "Brown Skin Girl," a number featuring Blue Ivy alongside her mom and WizKid, that became an immediate fan favorite for celebrating and giving power to women and girls of color. It also showcased Blue Ivy's talent, as the seven-year-old was listed as a songwriter on the track.

The footage from Making the Gift features a special moment between Beyoncé and her daughter as she sits down on the couch and teaches her "Brown Skinned Girl" by writing down the lyrics and singing it to her. But judging by the next clip of Blue Ivy in the recording booth, she didn't need that much help. The doc shows her singing into the mic directly, and she didn't even have to look at the lyric sheet that her mom was holding up next to her.

Immediately, Twitter started freaking out about Blue Ivy and her natural talent, spawning hilarious yet totally accurate observations about her impressive vocal range and perfect amount of confidence.

Of course, the memes reacting to the behind-the-scenes footage of Blue Ivy in the recording booth were on point, and even included a hilarious Kris Jenner reference that declared Blue the queen of the Knowles-Carter family.

But of course, most people were both excited and scared for the safety of their wallets if Blue Ivy decides to go solo when she gets older.

Although Blue Ivy's shining moment was the highlight of Making the Gift, the new documentary also gave viewers a rare look at Beyoncé's family life, including her young twins. The doc included personal home videos of her with husband Jay-Z and their adorable twins, Sir and Rumi, as well as some more fun moments with Blue, including a particularly upbeat lip-sync video to Beyoncé's "Mood 4 Eva" — another song featured on The Gift.

Blue Ivy might not decide to go in the music industry. But if her involvement in The Gift is any indication, it's clear she has the talent to do so. And Twitter will be right here waiting for her if she decides to follow in her parents' footsteps.