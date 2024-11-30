This year, it felt like everyone got a little bit country. But while many musicians dabbled in the genre (like Post Malone and Sabrina Carpenter), few embraced and made it their own like Beyoncé did with Cowboy Carter.

For fans who had spent the past two years obsessed with Beyoncé’s previous release, the dance album Renaissance, the arrival of Cowboy Carter signaled it was time to trade in all things mirror ball for some denim, fringe, and cowboy boots. From wearing a simple white tee and blue jeans to sporting chaps and a cowboy hat, Beyoncé — with her platinum blond hair — is full on paying homage to her Texan roots.

Whether you’re shopping for someone who is new to the genre or has “always been country,” here are some fun Cowboy Carter-inspired gift ideas that any Beyoncé fan is sure to appreciate.

Denim On Denim On Denim

Thanks to the song “Levii’s Jeans,” the phrase “denim on denim om denim” no longer calls to mind Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s matching Canadian tuxedos from 2001 — instead, the sultry track makes you want to strut your stuff with your boo by your side.

To be fair, wearing an all-denim look isn’t for everyone, but just about any Bey fan will be able to work one or two pieces — say, a classic pair of 501s, a well-fitted Sézane blouse, or a Bey-approved cowboy hat — into their wardrobe.

Hot Sauce In My Bag

Calling back to Beyoncé’s hit “Formation,” what you keep in your bag is important, and for this era, adding a bit of fringe — a Western-coded style — is the way to go.

Fringe bags are one of the more popular fashion trends this year, so the Beyoncé fan in your life can pay homage to their fave while staying on trend — like with this Understated Leather hobo, which is both fun and neutral enough to go with most outfits.

Sweet ★ Honey

The track “Sweet Honey Buckin’” is one of the Bey Hive-coded songs, so it only makes sense to gift some items to help your loved one look, cook, or smell something sweet. Gorjana’s gorgeous diamond bee studs are lovely, and Beyoncé’s new fragrance Cé Lumiére’s softly spicy notes (black pepper and jasmine, to name a few) make it a great year-round scent.

And then there’s the always sweet Dolly Parton, whose presence looms large over Cowboy Carter. Beyoncé covers her seminal song, “Jolene,” while Parton is featured at the beginning of “Tyrant.” The Queen of Country happens to have a new cookbook out, Good Lookin’ Cookin’, which is full of deliciously sweet recipes, like Strawberry Shortcake.

For The Ride-Or-Dies

If you’ve talked to any Beyoncé fan, you’ve probably heard them gripe about the lack of visuals (aka music videos) for her ongoing, three-act project (Renaissance, Cowboy Carter, and a forthcoming album). But to be fair, she has said that “[fans] are the visual, baby.” It’s a part of Beyoncé’s vision for fans to deck themselves out in denim or wear a comfy tee inspired by the stunning duet “II Most Wanted” with Miley Cyrus.

Still, if that’s not enough, the singer released some official images, and a 40-page book accompanies Cowboy Carter’s vinyl release. And if your friend doesn’t yet have the proper setup, it only makes sense to gift them a record player. The Audio Technica turntable is simple to use and has a sleek design that doesn’t take too much room if one’s worried about space. Most importantly, the lyrics “I’ll be your shotgun rider” will sound more lush than before.