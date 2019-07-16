The new Lion King movie has a lot of of excitement in store for fans of the '90s original, but perhaps one of the biggest surprises is a new Lion King-inspired song by Blue Ivy Carter. Yes, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy has a new song on The Lion King: The Gift, which is a curated album Beyoncé is releasing along with the film on July 19. On Tuesday, July 16, Beyoncé's website revealed the full track list for The Gift, and Blue Ivy's name appears first next to the song titled "Brown Skin Girl," along with her mom, St. Jhn, and WizKid.

Beyoncé first announced Lion King: The Gift on July 9 when the soundtrack for the 2019 live-action Lion King was released, featuring her new song called "Spirit." Of course, Beyoncé's vocals are also featured on the soundtrack for Queen Bey's role in the film as the grown-up Nala. She sings "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" in a duet with Donald Glover, who voices the older Simba.

"Spirit" also appears on the new Queen Bey's Lion King-inspired album, which was executive produced by Beyoncé. In addition to Blue Ivy Carter (aka the internet's favorite 7-year-old), The Gift features Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, 070 Shake, Pharrell, Tierra Whack, and more. The album also features artists from Africa, including "Brown Skin Girl" singer WizKid, Busiswa, Yemi Alade, and many more.

On Tuesday, July 16 at 8 p.m., Beyoncé plans to debut the music video for the song, "Spirit," on Good Morning America. In an interview for GMA, the artist called the album "A love letter to Africa," so you can probably bet that the music video will have as stunning images as her striking visual album for Lemonade. According to E! News, Bey filmed at least part of the video in the Havasupai Reservation in Arizona, next to the Grand Canyon.

If fans are lucky, the "Spirit" video could even include footage of Blue Ivy, because she's definitely been involved in some Lion King excitement so far. Beyoncé brought Blue to the L.A. film premiere on July 10, and the two stole the show on the red carpet with their matching blinged out suits jackets and skirts.

Blue Ivy's "Brown Skin Girl" isn't the only time she's appeared on one of her parents' albums. In 2017, she was featured on Jay-Z's album 4:44 for a bonus track called "Blue's Freestyle/We Family." On that track, Blue proves that she inherited her dad's rapping skills, so hopefully "Brown Skin Girl" will be showing off more of those.

4:44 wasn't even the first time that Blue Ivy had a part on Jay's music either. His 2012 song "Glory (feat. B.I.C.)," which he released just two days after Blue's birth, includes recordings of his infant crying and making other adorable baby noises. According to The Hollywood Reporter, those vocals made Blue "the youngest-person ever to appear on a Billboard chart." Just think of what she can do once she hits 10.

Now that Bey's site confirmed Blue Ivy is performing a new song on the The Gift, it seems like the "Circle of Life" is taking place before fans' eyes as Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter is following in their footsteps.