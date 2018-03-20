The world can be a dark, twisted place sometimes, but we must never forget the giant ray of sunshine that exists to save us all, and her name is Blue Ivy Carter. As if Beyoncé and JAY-Z's first child couldn't get any more precious, you have to see her latest adventure. Blue Ivy wrote notes to Beyoncé and Grandma Gloria Carter for an art gala that took place last week, and the way she thanked them both is just way too adorable for words.

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, and her husband, Richard Lawson, organized the 2018 Wearable Art Gala, which took place last week as a way to raise money for WACO (Where Art Can Occur), the center they founded that helps mentor teens who are interested in art and performance. JAY-Z, Beyoncé, and Blue were all in attendance, and Blue pitched in a little on the event's programs, as you do when you are the most fabulous six-year-old ever.

According to a tweet from writer Lindsay Weinberg, Blue wrote two separate notes to her mom and paternal grandma to congratulate them on the awards they were presented with that night in honor of their humanitarian work, and these notes do not disappoint. Written in her own handwriting, Blue professed her love for both women, thanking them for what they've done for her.

It's sweet enough that Blue thought to thank Carter for giving birth to her father and telling her "I want to have a heart as big as yours," but then you get to the note she wrote her mom, and it's just too much. Thanking her for her brother and sister, who were born last year, and for loving her and her dad are really nice, but the best part is at the end of the note: "Thank you for being you."

Honestly, Blue's just expressing what so many Beyoncé fans are feeling each and every day. It feels appropriate to thank Beyoncé for being her, because without her, there would be no Blue, no baby Sir and Rumi, no Lemonade, and significantly less badassery on Earth. Even at six years old, this is something Blue both recognizes and appreciates. Surely, these notes are evidence that she will end up being one of the greatest minds of our time.

The gala, as a whole, was a big night for Blue, and not just because of these beautiful notes she penned. During the auction, she bid on a painting of Sydney Poitier for $17,000, but when she was outbid, she tried to up her price to $19,000. At that point, JAY-Z had to step in and keep her from offering even more money, but the video of this hilarious father/daughter moment is really, really cute.

Sadly, she was ultimately outbid by Tyler Perry, but it's obvious that Blue has this gala thing down. Thank you notes, bids... she's ready to go. But really, if she wanted the painting of Poitier that bad, JAY-Z should have just let her buy it. It's very obvious that she's earned it.

We're just a little over three months into 2018, and Blue has already given us so much quality entertainment. From keeping her parents from being too rowdy at the Grammys to everything that happened at this gala, it's hard not to be curious what she has in store next. Clearly, Beyoncé and JAY-Z are killing it at raising a daughter who feels free to be herself no matter where she is, which is so important.

In conclusion, thank you for being you, Blue Ivy. It's been so much fun watching her grow up, and there's no doubt there are so many more adventures (and hopefully more notes) to come.