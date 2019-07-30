It's the most wonderful time of the year... no, not Halloween, not family wedding season when Aunt Nancy gets too tipsy and falls in the cake, not even discounted Valentine's Day candy season. I'm talking about Shark Week. The glory that is Shark Week 2019 is finally here — from July 28 through August 3, the Discovery Channel is giving you more sharks than you can possibly handle. And then they're giving you even more sharks. It's all sharks, all the time. And now you can even get a Shark Week drink at Bonefish Grill to make the week complete.

With shows like "Return To Shark Island," "Extinct Or Alive: The Lost Shark," and so many more, there's so much shark-ness to sink your teeth and/or fangs into. But, if you really want to celebrate, you need to go all-out. I'm not just talking about watching sharks. I'm talking about living and breathing sharks. But most importantly, I'm talking about eating and drinking sharks.

No, not actual sharks — of course — but shark-themed food and drink is definitely the way forward. Luckily, the folks at Bonefish Grill have a Shark Week menu on the way, which it is serving in select locations July 28 and August 1. One of those items includes a Jaws on the Rocks cocktail that comes served in a legit shark — and a bonus, if you can't make it to one of the restaurants, is that they shared their recipe for the drink with Foodsided, which will make your life complete if you like sharks, vodka, or (probably more likely) sharks and vodka.

So how do you make a Shark on the Rocks cocktail? According to Foodsided, you'll need Absolute Vodka, St. Germain Elderflower, white cranberry juice, fresh squeezed Lime, simple syrup, frozen cranberries, fresh sprig of mint. That, and most likely a dedication to all things shark. The instructions themselves are pretty simple too — basically combine, shake, and throw some green stuff on top. Even I could not mess this up — unless I ate all of the berries while I was shaking it... yup — that's exactly how I would mess that up.

Shark Week is an American pastime and a cult favorite. If you're very excited for Shark Week 2019, you're not alone. And — even more exciting — you can stream Shark Week online for free if you don't have access to a TV. For some reason, we just love watching documentaries about sharks (and, for that matter, all sea creatures — I will never get over Black Fish). So it was only a matter of time before we came up with food and drink pairings to go along with it. That's what Americans do with everything we love dearly.

Whether you go and get your Jaws on the Rocks at Bonefish Grill (just make sure to call your local restaurant to see if they are participating) or you decide to make it at home, you'll still be getting all of that shark-y, vodka-y goodness. God bless America. And sharks. God bless American sharks.