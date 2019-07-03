While the nation's attention is still fixed on the overcrowded Border Patrol facilities along the United States' southern border with Mexico, another tragic event has just occurred. Border Patrol is searching for a young girl who is missing after being swept away in the currents of the Rio Grande while trying to cross into the United States with her mother.

The 2 year-old Brazilian girl's mother, who is Haitian, told Customs and Border Protection (CBP) about her missing daughter on Monday night when she was detained after crossing the border from Mexico. CBP started searching for the child that night, according to a news release from CBP.

“Any time a child is lost it is a tragic event,” CBP Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a statement. "I can not imagine the anguish the parents of this young girl must be feeling and I hope our search efforts pay off with a positive outcome."

Mexican authorities has also gotten involved in the search, and CBP has employed not only boats and teams of divers, but also a remote-operated water vehicle in the effort to recover the girl, according to CNN. As they haven't yet been able to find her, the search is still ongoing. Bustle has reached out to CBP for comment.

More to come ...