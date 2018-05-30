It's no secret that watermelon is the it skin care ingredient of the moment, but is there another one on the horizon? Botanical ingredients seem to be all the rage, and Boscia's Cactus Water Moisturizer is adding to the growing list of natural additions to skin care. Will it be just as big of a deal as watermelon, though? This succulent based product looks like ti very well could be.

If you're confused about what is meant by this whole watermelon trend, don't worry, those watermelon Lip Smackers aren't all the rage again (though tbh they were great) and you won't be putting watermelon scented body glitter all over yourself again like in middle. The ingredient is much less about scent now and more about the benefits the fruit itself can give.

In you've missed it, there has been a bevy of watermelon based products that have landed on the market as of late. Perhaps the most well-known is from Glow Recipe, a Korean-based skin care company who transitioned from being an aggregate site for K-beauty and formed their own brand. To say it's doing well is an understatement. Their Watermelon Glow Sleeping mask is one of Sephora's best sellers, and they've majorly expanded the line.

But are cactus water and succulent based product coming for their botanical ingredient crown?

The latest in botanical skin care doesn't come from a K-Beauty brand but a J-Beauty brand. Japanese company Boscia has launched their Cactus Water Moisturizer, and honestly, it looks just as gorgeous and hydrating as any watermelon product.

According to the brand, their Cactus Water Moisturizer is a light weight formula that restores moisture in the skin without leaving behind a heavy residue that many creams have. With its quick drying yet hydrating formula, it's perfect for pre-makeup pampering or as a primer before your base.

Why cactus, though? The product features ingredients from the Queen of Night cactus (the name alone should be enough to get your interested, right?). The succulent is known for its ability to rebound from tough conditions and restore moisture in even the driest of environments according to Boscia. Its properties are able to rejuvenate skin making it more supple, and while you will have increased hydration, it's actually perfect for oily and combination skin types.

What's the difference between cactus water and watermelon extract in skin care? As it turns out, not a lot. Like cactus water, watermelon gives a boost of hydration to the skin without added heaviness according to the Glow Recipe website. The main difference between the two seems to be that watermelon grants an added bit of radiance to the skin, but honestly, both ingredients seem to be amazing for those looking to add hydration back into their skin without weighing it down.

If you're already on the watermelon skin care train, Boscia's new Cactus Water Moisturizer, may just need to be your next purcahse, and the best news? It already can be. The new product from the brand debuted yesterday on the Sephora website. Ringing in at $38, it's a product that honestly won't even break the bank.

If you've got oily to combination skin and love a natural product, Boscia's Cactus Water Moisturizer may just be the choice for you. With a boost of hydration that won't clog your skin and a sure-to-be trendy ingredient, it's sure to be a hit. If you're already in love with watermelon based products, who says you can't love more than one thing? There's plenty of room in the beauty world for diverse ingredients, and brands seem to just be getting started.