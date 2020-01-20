The once golden couple of Hollywood brought home the gold — well, technically bronze — at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards and had viewers at home nostalgic for the past. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited at the SAGs after they both won awards and the interactions between the two exes backstage has everyone wondering about their dynamic these days — and rehashing their five-year marriage and messy divorce back in 2005.

Is this the return of Pitt and Aniston as a super couple? Not so fast. After all, Pitt made a joke about needing to update his Tinder profile during his acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. But after his win, he did ensure he caught Aniston's speech backstage when she won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show.

The video of Pitt watching Aniston give her speech in and of itself was an awards season miracle. But the simple professional support between the two actors turned to full blown 2000s-era nostalgia when the former spouses ended up meeting face-to-face. The photos showed them happily interacting as they celebrated their wins — and Pitt seemingly didn't want to let Aniston go if the photo of him holding onto her hand is to be believed.

When Pitt won at the Golden Globes, Aniston was shown laughing at his acceptance speech. She got a closeup again during his SAG Awards speech — and it seemed those audience reaction shots would be the only interaction between them that the 2020 awards season would provide to the thirsty public. But Aniston's own win meant the exes were both in the winners' circle and their bonding sure appeared to indicate that there isn't any bad blood between them after their 2005 divorce.

However, everyone wasn't feeling the 2000s love between the pair. Their breakup wasn't the most amicable since it became tabloid news that Pitt left the Friends star for his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie. He then proceeded to have another rough split with Jolie in September 2016. In a September 2019 interview with The New York Times, Pitt alluded that the divorce might have been due to his drinking. So that makes his joke about his Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood character being unfamiliar because he was "the guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife," just the tiniest bit less cute. And it reminded some people that any possibility of Pitt and Aniston rekindling their romance might not really be for the best.

But even a dose of relationship reality between Pitt and Aniston isn't enough to stop people from shipping these two again — or, at minimum, just happy to see that these two can be (ahem) friends after divorce. So really, Aniston and Pitt are the real Marriage Story of the 2020 awards season.