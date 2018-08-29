She may have left the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Season 5, but it seems Brandi Glanville is excited about Denise Richards joining RHOBH for Season 9. In early August, Denise confirmed she would be on the Bravo series, which made fans ready for the new season. Well, the same can be said for Brandi. While chatting with People on Tuesday, Brandi said she's looking forward to seeing how Denise handles the Housewives world, in addition to hopefully seeing the actor show off a side the public hasn't ever seen.

First, the former Housewife commented on how most of the cast is made up of actresses now that Denise is part of the series. "I think [the cast] is going to be a lot of actresses, but I mean, isn’t everyone an actress then?" Brandi said. "I don’t know, but there are a lot of actresses."

An official Season 9 cast list has yet to be announced, but based on photos of the RHOBH cast vacationing in the Bahamas it seems like everyone from Season 8 is returning. If so, this means there are three actors, including Denise, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Rinna. Erika Jayne is also sort of counted in that list. Remember, Erika appeared on The Young and the Restless (three episodes, to be exact) alongside former RHOBH star Eileen Davidson.

Brandi also believes it's possible for Denise to bring drama to the reality show, thanks to her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen. "I think if she can handle Charlie Sheen, she’s got to have some kind of drama in her." Denise married Sheen in 2002 and they split in 2006. They have two daughters 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Sam.

Brandi also revealed that she and Denise share the same agent and that the actor has "always seemed sweet." With that said, the former Bravolebrity wants to see Denise's not-so-sweet side. Brandi declared, "But I look forward to seeing the naughty side!" Well, anything can happen on Real Housewives.

Even former RHOBH star Kim Richards reacted to Denise's casting. She told People on Aug. 28, "I don’t know her, I’ve just seen her, but I felt like, 'OK, so I didn’t come back, so [bring on] another Richards. Add it to the list.'" She added, "I think she’s beautiful and I wish them all the luck."

Upon Denise announcing she would soon be a Housewife, she told People, "I am so excited to join the cast of [RHOBH] as I am a huge fan of the show." She continued, "I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies… and hopefully meeting Boy George!!" For those unaware, Dorit Kemsley's husband, PK, is the '80s singer's manager. Like Denise, the RHOBH ladies were also thrilled to meet Boy George.

It's definitely exciting to know the Wild Things star will be now be part of the Housewives world. It's always a good idea to change up the cast, even slightly, and to make the show fresh. More than likely, Denise will help keep RHOBH interesting.