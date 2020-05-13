She may play Captain Marvel on the big screen, but Brie Larson's quarantine routine proves that she takes self care as seriously as saving the world. Social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak comes with its own set of challenges, making stress almost unavoidable. Luckily, the Avengers: Endgame star has come up with the perfect solution of how to "self soothe" during these trying times with a variety of activities and distractions that might just inspire you to do the same.

Granted, Larson isn't the first celebrity to find herself somewhat bored while adhering to the Stay at Home order, nor will she undoubtedly be the last. However, she seems to be making the best out of these difficult circumstances and is doing her part to share her top favorite distractions and comforts with the world in the hopes that it ends up helping someone else in need. It's a heroic act that would make the likes of Carol Danvers proud.

From eating cookie dough and watching The Office, to playing Animal Crossing and scarfing down delicious potatoes, Larson knows exactly what it takes to make the most out of your quarantine experience, which she shared on her latest series of Instagram Stories.

This is just a small sample of the many self soothing suggestions Larson provides, so if you're more old school and would much rather color in coloring books than play Animal Crossing, she's got you covered. The Office is the only suggested show to watch, though, and honestly, who can argue with that? There's a reason people are so addicted to the series, after all.

In the end, it all goes to show that when you take fame and the concept of "celebrity" out of the equation, we all have a lot more in common than you may have realized. Well, at least when it comes to basic essentials like carbs and video games.

