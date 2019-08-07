For what we are about to receive, will the gods of candy bars make us truly thankful. I don't think I'm exaggerating when I say that this is a truly blissful moment in the world of junk food — one that you may have been waiting the past two years for. The Burger King Snickers Pie is back or, as they call it for some reason, "PIE MADE WITH SNICKERS". But Snicker Pie sounds way better, am I right?

This glorious new finding comes courtesy of the @JunkFoodMom Instagram account, which always has a nose for the latest food delights that we hold near and dear to our hearts. And it did not disappoint.

"Well look what snuck back on the @burgerking menu... Snickers Pie," the post explains. "I had to look twice as it didn’t stand out or say 'new' next to it. I asked and it turns out it’s not new to the menu but rather returning after a 2 year absence... Anyway this is a great piece of pie. You can easily tell it’s Snickers with the peanuts, caramel and Snicker bits on top. You need this ... cause you’re not you when you’re hungry."

And what a perfect treat for summer. We all know the bummer of buying a Snickers bar only to find a melted mess in the bottom of your handbag and trying to scrape the wrapper with your teeth to get all the melted goodness — just me? Well, anyway, a pie is definitely the right fit for a hot summer day.

I am so here for this. @JunkFoodMom also points out that this pie seems to replace the Oreo pie option, so you can still find the Twix pie version on the menu, if that's your style. The Snickers option is now listed on the Burger King website, so it should be available at locations nationwide. They describe it as a "creamy caramel filling and topped with crumbled pieces of Snickers, all resting on a chocolate cookie crust," which is basically all I've ever wanted.

As if the return of Snickers in pie form isn't enough, there are plenty of other ways to get your Snickers on this summer. First of all, lest we forget that August has given us a total bounty with not one, but two Snickers-based Blizzard treats from Dairy Queen. You can get the Snickers Blizzard, which has made a triumphant return that we can all be grateful for. But they've gone one step further, because there's also a Snickers Peanut Butter Pie Blizzard Treat. So we're talking about all of the delicious, sweet power of a Snickers Blizzard, but with a peanut butter twist. August is a hot month indeed.

But lest we forget this was the year of the Creamy Snickers Bars, which are still heating up our shelves. You can get Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, and even a Maple Almond Butter variety, because even Snickers has finally bowed to the hipster gods. It was also the year of the Snickers milk debut... but I'm still not ready to talk about something so unholy and confusing.

It's always great to see fan-favorites making a comeback on menus and the Burger King Snickers Pie — I'm sorry, the Burger King PIE MADE WITH SNICKERS — certainly fits that bill. What a way to celebrate summer.