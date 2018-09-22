If you had the power to re-shape the world, how would you change it? Bustle's inaugural Rule Breakers event, a celebration of female and non-binary people who dare to defy the rules and expectations placed on them, felt like the right place to explore the question. One event goer, Melissa Carter, said, "So the rules we need to break, especially among women, is that we're separated: We need to start cultivating more togetherness." Attendee Gavriella Wolf added, "Society needs to change general microaggressions towards women in public."

It feels like there's a never-ending list of societal norms and unspoken rules and standards that all of us are expected to uphold. Then there are the boundaries women and non gender-conforming people are still working to change, including gender pay gaps and how talking about sexual assault is treated in our society. There's certainly no shortage of outdated ideologies that need to be retired or reshaped for the present.

Everyone prioritizes different values and issues, so we decided to ask event attendees what norms and rules they want to see change in society and their everyday lives. The answers that attendees offered up are all about taking action to "be the change that you want to see in the world," to borrow the Mahatma Gandhi quote.

Read on to discover the other societal rules that other Rule Breakers' attendees are ready to see broken.

Brittany Miller:

Pictured: Hadassah Williams (right) & Brittany Miller (left) // Photo: Sanam Yar

"This is not an attack on men, but I think our society has sort of conditioned men to ask things of women that they wouldn't ask of themselves. That’s very normalized and expected, and it’s sort of frowned upon when women defy that or go against that in any way. I want that to change."

Melissa Carter:

Pictured: Melissa Carter // Photo: Sanam Yar

"Society needs to stop treating us like we are separate. We need to start cultivating more of a world and leadership that values empathy and belonging and togetherness. So the rules we need to break, especially among women, is that we're separated: We need to start cultivating more togetherness."

Elizabeth Stone and Katelyn Stone:

Pictured: Elizabeth Stone (left) and Katelyn Stone (right) // Photo: Sanam Yar

Elizabeth: "We need to break rules in society about how we talk about sexual harassment and assault. Women, as part of what we’re taught in our gender roles growing up, are taught that we aren't supposed to talk about it. Even thinking about the news this past week, that's part of gender, and it's something that's really been on my mind as a thing we need to change."

Katelyn: "I want to break gender — that men do this one thing and act this certain way and that women have to act a certain way. In reality, there are no rules between how we should and shouldn't act. Men are allowed to cry in public, and women can be the breadwinners in families. These things don't have to be weird, they can be the norm."

Gavriella Wolf (right):

Pictured: Gavriella Wolf (right) // Photo: Sanam Yar

"Society needs to change general microaggressions towards women in public. It needs to address that despite mainstream feminist efforts, there's still a lot of objectification of women on a daily basis in corporate and public spaces. This needs to change."

