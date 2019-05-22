UGG has just launched its first ever Pride collection, but the wait was worth it. The UGG Pride collection has three redesigned Fluff Yeah slides made especially for Pride month. UGG is also giving back with its Pride collection. The shoe brand has partnered with the Born This Way Foundation, and the foundation's larger initiative, #BeKind21.

In order to show its support for the LGBTQ+ community, UGG will donate $25 to the foundation for each Fluff Yeah slide sold. UGG will also become the exclusive sponsor of #BeKind21.

"We wanted to express that there is beauty in what makes you different and that you should never feel the need to apologize for who or what you love," Andrea O’Donnell, President, Fashion Lifestyle, Deckers Brands, said in a press release.

The Fluff Yeah slides originally launched in the summer of 2018, and they are the brand's take on a slipper-slide hybrid. The slides have the look of a classic summer sandal, but the shoe is covered in fluffy sheepskin, making it look like a fuzzy house slipper. They work both indoors and outdoors, and come with a small wedge platform to give you a little more height.

The Pride Fluff Yeah slides are available for both men and women, and will be available in three vibrant colorways. There is Pride Rainbow Yellow and Pride Rainbow Purple, that together create a full rainbow. The third slide, Pride Stripes, comes in a series of pastel hues inspired by the transgender flag.

The Pride Rainbow Yellow slide is your more citrus option, where the sandal has an array of lemon yellow, orange-red, and magenta stripes. The base of the shoe is also yellow, and the branded foot strap is a bold purple.

The Pride Rainbow Purple slide takes on a slightly darker color scheme. The base of the shoe is purple, and the top of the slide has stripes that move from mint green to pastel blue to true blue to purple. The branded strap in the back of the shoe is an unexpected magenta.

The Pride Stripes slide is the standout of the UGG Pride collection. This particular Fluff Yeah sandal is inspired by the transgender flag in support for the transgender community. The sandal will have blue, pink, and white stripes, and the back strap will be white as well.

The two Fluff Yeah Rainbow slides will be available for purchase starting June 2, and they will retail for $100. The Pride Stripes slide will drop a little later, hitting stores June 16. All three styles are the perfect shoes to kick back in at a house party, or to go out dancing during Pride weekend.

The #BeKind21 campaign, which this collection will specifically benefit, invites people to build habits of kindness both to themselves and to their community. It is a social media campaign that challenges folks to share their acts of kindness for 21 days, starting Aug. 2019. The #BeKind21 campaign was founded by Born This Way Foundation's Executive Director, Maya Enista Smith. She got the idea for it when her son returned to kindergarten, and she wanted people to share their acts of kindness for 21 days.

Today the #BeKind21 campaign has reached over one million students, teachers, and community members to show kindness to one another. Seeing how the Born This Way Foundation's goal is to provide young people with kinder communities, easy access to mental health resources, and more positive environments, this campaign is a major part of the foundation.

The UGG Pride collection is a great statement shoe that will cinch your Pride outfit. Make a statement this year with your Fluff Yeah slides, and be comfy all day and night long.