What better excuse to learn about some of the bad ass women history forgot than International Women's Day? Mackenzi Lee's new book Bygone Badass Broads makes it easy to do just that by sharing the stories of 52 women in history who changed the game forever — even though you've probably never heard of them. And Bustle has got excerpts from five of the stories from Bygone Badass Broads below!

Based on Lee's popular weekly Twitter series of the same name, the book features 52 remarkable and forgotten trailblazing women from all over the world. Starting in the fifth century BC and continuing to the present day, the book takes a closer look at the bold and inspiring women who dared to step outside the traditional gender roles of their time. Coupled with riveting illustrations by Petra Eriksson, this book is an outright celebration of the badass women who paved the way for you and me.

Keep reading below to be introduced to Queen Arawelo, Clelia Duel Mosher, Marusaki Shikibu, Noor Inayat Khan and King Christina of Sweden, five women who made waves in politics, medicine, the Arts, and more, just by having the courage to do things differently, despite the gender norms of their time. And be sure to pick up Bygone Badass Broads for their full stories, along with those of 48 other luminaries. If you're looking for some inspiration this Women's History Month, you just got it — 52 times over.

