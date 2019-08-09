Shawn Mendes rang in his 21st birthday on Aug. 8, and none other than his rumored girlfriend, Camila Cabello, is sharing a tribute to the singer in honor of the special occasion. As Just Jared noted, Camila Cabello's birthday post for Shawn Mendes contains a short but sweet message about the "magic human."

On Aug. 9, a day after Mendes' actual birthday, Cabello took to Instagram to mark the occasion in a majorly cute way. The "Havana" singer posted a throwback shot of herself and the 21-year-old, which she captioned with, "Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️" Even though the pair have not confirmed whether they are an item of not (despite a ton of speculation from "Shawmila" shippers everywhere), it's definitely major to see Cabello referring to her rumored beau as a "magic human."

Cabello's post came after she and Mendes spent time together in New York City on the "Stiches" singer's Aug. 8 birthday. According to People, the rumored couple, and the guest of honor's friends and family, celebrated the special occasion at 1 Hotel near the Brooklyn Bridge. The publication reported that guests sipped on drinks named "The Señorita,” named after Mendes and Cabello's hit single, and "The Pickering Gawd," which is a tie back to his Toronto hometown.

In addition to celebrating his 21st birthday in total style, the two singers also got to spend some quality time together earlier in the day on Aug. 8. Mendes and Cabello were spotted holding hands as they left NYC's Jack's Wife Freida restaurant, also according to People.

Cabello's sweet birthday tribute to Mendes comes after wide speculation that the two are actually a romantic item. At the end of July, the rumor mill really started to churn when the singers were spotted locking lips during a swimming excursion in Miami, per People. The romance rumors truly sparked up in earnest after the pair released their music video for "Señorita" on June 20. While Cabello and Mendes have been friends for years, the palpable chemistry in their music video had some fans wondering whether there was something more going on between the two singers.

In early July, the "Señorita" singers were, once again, spotted getting very close. On one specific occasion, as People noted, Mendes and Cabello were seen holding hands following a brunch date on July 7. As some eagle-eyed fans also pointed out, some of Mendes' family members also tagged along on the outing, which only helped to fuel those romance rumors.

As previously mentioned, neither Mendes nor Cabello have confirmed whether they are an item or not (in early July, when the romance rumors first emerged, Bustle reached out to reps for Cabello and Mendes for comment, but did not receive an immediate response). But, given all of their recent, seemingly romantic outings together, it sure seems as though they may have taken the next step in their relationship.

Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, whether they're an official couple or not, you can still safely say that these two "magic humans" have a major soft spot for one another.