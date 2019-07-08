As many "Shawmila" fans already know, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are longtime friends and collaborators. But, are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dating as well? The pair's recent, public outings have sparked some romance rumors. (Bustle reached out to reps for Cabello and Mendes for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Most recently, Mendes and Cabello were spotted showing off some PDA as they got brunch together on July 7, which only helped to fuel those relationship rumors. According to People, the two were spotted holding hands and getting close as they hung out in Los Angeles. Interestingly enough, as some fans pointed out on Twitter, the two singers weren't alone during their recent brunch excursion, as some of Mendes' family members hung out with them.

Prior to this outing, the rumored couple were once again spotted holding hands on July 3 as they celebrated the 4th of July holiday, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada. Days later, on July 5, Cabello attended the "Stitches" singer's Los Angeles concert. She highlighted the show-stopping event on her Instagram Story by posting clips of Mendes' performance, writing both, "@shawnmendes you couldn't be more amazing wow" and "you're unreal."

Of course, the romance speculation sparked up again in earnest following the release of Mendes and Cabello's steamy music video for "Señorita," which was released on June 20. Even though the pair have enjoyed a close friendship over the years, the chemistry on display in the video was enough to make fans wonder whether that connection translated to an offscreen relationship.

While many fans are here for Mendes and Cabello's potential romance, there are just as many others who simply want the pair to be happy, whether they're together in a romantic way or not.

Cabello and Mendes' recent outings have certainly helped fuel those romance rumors. But, according to the "In My Blood" singer himself, it could just be that the pair have been hanging out as friends. During a Q&A session with fans during his Los Angeles tour stop in July, Mendes was asked directly, "Are you dating Camila?" He responded by shaking his head, indicating that he wasn't dating the former Fifth Harmony member.

Even though they may not be dating, as Mendes himself indicated, the two singers are still undeniably very close. According to People, they first met when they were the opening acts (Cabello as a part of Fifth Harmony) during Austin Mahone's 2014 Live On tour. After the tour, they became great friends when they collaborated on their first song together, "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

In April 2018, Mendes reflected on the beginning of his friendship with Cabello during a Beats 1 interview with Zane Lowe, and he had nothing but sweet things to say about his longtime friend. “She’s my favorite person in the whole world,” he said, “I don’t think you’ll ever meet somebody who can feel emotion like her, in all aspects. She can feel hurt like no other, but she can feel love like no other.”

He went on to say, “I remember when we wrote ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ in the studio with her, just like, her love for what she believed in was just so powerful that it kind of just pushed me." Cabello was definitely feeling the love from her bestie, as she took to Twitter to respond to his interview, writing, in part, "i love you SO much @shawnmendes."

So, while Mendes and Cabello may not be a romantic item, at least fans can always count on the pair to be great friends.