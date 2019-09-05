OK, so, even though they haven't like, *officially* confirmed it yet, Shawmila is totally a thing, right? All signs seem to point to "yes," but don't expect either of them to flat-out admit that any time soon. Camila Cabello's relationship with Shawn Mendes is something she wants to keep to herself, the singer recently admitted to Elle. Now, it's worth noting that she never actually referred to Mendes by name, per se — she did have some pretty poignant things to say about being in love, though, so feel free to speculate away.

During an interview with Elle for their "Women In Music" issue, Cabello revealed the inspiration behind her new, yet-to-be-named album. "This past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with another person," she told the outlet. "I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person. You have so much more to say."

Wait a minute — did she just say ... Yep, she sure did. She just fully admitted that she's never been in love with anyone until now. That's big. That's like, really big. That's a pretty significant bombshell revelation right there.

Cabello didn't want to get into specifics, though, and explained why she's so adamant about keeping her personal life private. "Love is the most sacred, precious thing to me," she told Elle.

The singer then went on to add,

"I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else. As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that."

Yeah, that makes sense. On the other hand, it's not like she and Mendes have been trying to lay low on their recent tour-de-PDA. No, they didn't lock lips like everybody wanted them to during their steamy performance at this year's VMAs, but they've pretty much been locking lips everywhere else.

To be fair, there's a big difference between living your life in public like that, versus discussing all the juicy details about your relationship with the press. Words can get twisted, assumptions can get made, and it can definitely cause or provoke a lot of unnecessary drama and confusion.

In fact, Cabello basically touched on that point herself during her interview with Elle. When asked about all of the rumors in regards to her and Mendes over the years, the star replied, "[People] can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching."

OK, can we pause for a minute to gush over that? Ah, young love. What a beautiful thing.

Anyway, Cabello then went on to explain, "I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved," she told the outlet. "Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it."

Can't argue with that, and honestly, good for her. She and Mendes definitely deserve to keep the details of their relationship under wraps if they want to. Whenever they're ready to share, though, fans will undoubtedly be more than ready to listen.