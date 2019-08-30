The road to the nose boop was lined with tweets, duets, theories, and enormous ice cream sandwiches. Pop singers and possible lovers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’s relationship timeline has been a hot topic as of late, and it all but reached fever pitch when that nose boop happened at the end of their performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. No, they have not officially said that they are officially dating or officially canoodling or officially OTP, but they have left a curious trail of bread crumbs. And like flock of pigeons that just spotted a freshly vacated picnic table, fans are ready and raring to scoop those crumbs right on up.

Hey, maybe they really are just friends who happen to text a lot, tweet a lot, sing each other's praises a lot, and smooch a lot. And that is fine. As long as both parties are happy and chill and good, all is peachy keen. And if they are romantically linked but never tell the world, that is their prerogative. Sure, it will gnaw at some nosy types (*raises hand*), but again, it is their business.

Whatever the case may be, here are some of the noteworthy events that have taken place over the course of Shawmila's... thing.

2014: They Met Cabello and Mendes first crossed paths in 2014 when they were both opening for Austin Mahone. Mendes had not yet released his debut album; Cabello was still a part of Fifth Harmony. Five years may not seem that long ago on paper, but in the pop music world? It might as well be a full century. Needless to say, a great deal has changed since they met on Austin Mahone: Live on Tour. In their recent joint interview with V magazine, Mendes and Cabello waxed nostalgic about the moment they first met. Cabello said, “I remember thinking we met on the Austin Mahone tour, and I remember I wanted to hang out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar.” Mendes admitted that he “didn’t talk to anybody,” and then went on to add, “You were the only person that talked to me. Like, you were the only one of everybody on that tour who would say words to me. Actually, I think if we go into our DM’s or something, there’s a photo from the day we met, I think.” Important question: Where did Mendes get the gigantic ice cream sandwiches that are in that picture? (Follow-up question: Those are ice cream sandwiches, right?)

2015: They Collaborated Shawn Mendes on YouTube 2015 was a big year for Shawmila, because that was the year the two pop stars joined musical forces for the first time. That November, Cabello and Mendes released “I Know What You Did Last Summer," a song they wrote together while hanging out backstage at Taylor Swift’s 1989 World Tour. More like "I Know What You Did Backstage At One Of Taylor Swift's Concerts," no?

August 2015: They VMAs Afterpartied Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The two pop stars attended the same VMAs afterparty and were spotted leaving in the same car. Gotta love a carpool situation.

September 2015: They Goofed Around Cooper Neill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Cabello was posing for photos at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Mendes snuck up behind her and gave her a fright. The Monday after the festival, E! News reported that an insider claimed Mendes and Cabello were a couple. Mendes and Cabello would go on to deny such reports.

November 2015: They Talk Showed The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube Near the end of 2015, Mendes and Cabello appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. In the interview, they talked about being pop stars, their joint single, and, of course, their relationship status. The duo told James Corden that they weren’t dating, haven’t shared any make outs, and are just good buddies. Corden seemed less than convinced.

December 2015: Ringing In The New Year Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cabello and Mendes sang "IKWYDLS" on Pitbull's New Year's Revolution.

January 2016: The People’s Choice Awards Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2016 People’s Choice Awards, Cabello and Mendes performed “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

June 2016: They Won Awards Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “I Know What You Did Last Summer” scooped up Best Pop Video and Fan Fave Video at the 2016 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards. Cabello and Mendes accepted the awards together.

October 2016: They Were Just Friends Mike Windle/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When speaking to People in October 2016, Mendes addressed the rumor regarding whether or not he and the "Never Be the Same" singer were romantically linked. He told the magazine, “A thing? No, we weren’t, actually. We’re just really close friends. She is one of those people who is just very easy to connect with and still, to this day, is one of my greatest friends. You find that instant connection with people, and she’s one of them.”

May 2017: They Cried In The Club Mendes took to Twitter after Cabello dropped “Crying In the Club, her first post-5H single. He wrote, “speechless.. goosebumps all over. You’re incredible.” Cabello replied, “i love u SO much and i miss u even more than I love u thank u for being such an amazing friend.” Later this year, it was reported that Mendes and Hailey Baldwin were a thing. They never confirmed it, but they did attend the Met Gala together the following May. A few months after the 2018 Met Gala, Baldwin was engaged to Justin Bieber.

January 2018: They Were Just Friends Some More Tim Boyles/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Here is what Cabello said when Zach Sang Show host Zach Sang brought up Mendes in 2018: “We never hang out, but we’re always texting. We’re always talk on the phone. We’re never in the same place at the same time, but we’re always texting about random stuff. We talk about Harry Potter. He was working his album and he said he needed some help because he was going to sing a line in Spanish, so I voice memoed him the correct pronunciation. I love Shawn. He’s a real friend. I actually sent him my album before it even came out.” About a month later, E! News reported Cabello was spotted on vacation with dating coach Matthew Hussey.

May 2018: They Professed Their (Platonic?) Love For One Another Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images And here is what the "There's Nothing Holding Me Back" singer said when Zane Lowe brought up Cabello later that year: “She is my favorite person in the whole world. I don’t think you’ll ever meet somebody who can feel emotion like her, in all aspects. She can feel hurt like no other, and she can feel love like no other. It’s really amazing. I remember when we wrote ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ in the studio with her, just her love for what she believed in was just so powerful that it kind of just pushed me to make an entire album out of inspiration of the one night, you know what I mean? I’m so proud of her, truly.”

February 2019: They Went To The Grammys Both pop stars performed at the 61st Grammy Awards, but not together. Cabello opened the show with "Havana" alongside Ricky Martin, J Balvin, Young Thug, and Arturo Sandoval; Mendes sang "In My Blood" with Miley Cyrus.

June 2019: They Collaborated Again YouTube And what a collaboration it was. "Señorita" and its piping hot music video were released on June 21, and it quickly climbed to the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100. Days after “Señorita” dropped, E! News reported Cabello and Hussey split up after one year.

Summer 2019: They Canoodled A Lot Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images So. Much. Reported. Canoodling. But uh, all together now: Nothing is confirmed.

August 2019: They Celebrated His Birthday On Aug. 8, Mendes turned 21. Cabello wished him a happy birthday on Instagram with a throwback photo. "Happy birthday to this magic human," she wrote. "I love you!!!!