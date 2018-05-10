Can Captain Marvel Fly? 11 Things To Know About The Hero That'll Make You Even More Obsessed
Avengers: Infinity War broke a lot of barriers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Superheroes died, some went to space, and the Infinity War post-credits scene teased the arrival of the MCU's very first female superhero to get her own solo film. Even though Marvel's newest superhero didn't appear in Infinity War, teasing her logo in film's final scene was enough to make Captain Marvel fans of us all. And these 11 facts about Captain Marvel will make you even more obsessed.
If you aren't already counting down the days until Captain Marvel's March 8, 2019, release, then get ready to mark your calendars. The character of Carol Danvers, who assumes the title of Captain Marvel in the MCU, first debuted in the comics in the late '60s, and over the past 50 years, she has been the girlfriend, the sidekick, Ms. Marvel, Binary, and, finally, Captain Marvel. She's been through a lot of changes and embodiments, some more successful than others, and when Captain Marvel finally makes her big screen debut, she's going to be the best version of the superhero yet.
There are already plenty of reasons to be obsessed with Captain Marvel. She's the strongest superhero in the Marvel canon and will be the first female superhero to have her own solo movie in the MCU. She's strong, cool, smart, and has been set up as the one thing needed to defeat Thanos in Avengers 4. And, believe it or not, that's not even scratching the surface of facts about Captain Marvel that'll get you even more excited about her upcoming film.
1She's A Major In The Air Force
Separate from Captain Marvel the superhero, Carol Danvers is a pilot for the Air Force who rises up through the ranks and eventually becomes a Major. In other words: she's respected, driven, can take care of herself, and, based on the photo above, she'll be flying circles around the audience in Captain Marvel.
2And A C.I.A. Agent
After her time at the Air Force, Carol is recruited by the C.I.A. It's there that, according to Marvel's official website, she meets Nick Fury and begins her journey to being a superhero. This is exciting on many levels, but mostly it's exciting because it shows that Carol doesn't need a superhero alter-ego to defend herself, she can clearly take care of herself just fine.
3She's The Most Powerful Hero In The MCU
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige himself admitted that Captain Marvel was the most powerful superhero in the MCU, telling Variety on the Infinity War red carpet, "You're going to get the most powerful superhero that we've ever introduced." Stronger than Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor? Now that's something fans want to see.
4She Doesn't Need Powers To Fly
As an Air Force pilot, Carol is an expert pilot, who can fly herself all over the world without the need of any magic or powers. It's pretty cool to think that at least one of Carol's own powers is sort of obsolete for her.
5But She Does Have The Power Of Flight
Just because she can hop into a cockpit and fly any time she likes doesn't mean it isn't nice to be able to fly at whim. Captain Marvel has two ways she can fly to solve crimes and that's two ways more than anyone else on the team.
6She Isn't Earth-Bound
Captain Marvel is very much a cosmo superheroes. Her powers are half Kree (alien) after all. She fights crime on earth and in space, which means her character will open up a whole new battleground for the MCU heretofore reserved for Gods and Guardians.
7She Can Shoot Blasts Of Energy From Her Hands
Captain Marvel basically has all the powers of Iron Man, but without the 30 pounds of metal. So, she's Iron Man, but way more capable and naturally heroic.
8She Has A Working Relationship With Nick Fury
Captain Marvel's relationship with Nick Fury is, as far as we know, purely professional, and this opens up a door for Samuel L. Jackson's beloved character to return to the MCU in a significant way. As Captain Marvel's early ally, Nick Fury will appear in Captain Marvel along with fellow S.H.I.E.L.D. favorite, Agent Coulson.
9She's A Rape Survivor
One especially controversial story line from the Captain Marvel comics is her rape. As reported by Vox, Captain Marvel was raped by a cosmic villain in the '80s, prompting her to abandon the Avengers and go to space with her abuser. She later returned and, thanks to the help from a new writer, was able to voice her frustration and how the incident affected her. It's unclear whether or not this detail will be in the book, but even if it it isn't, it's pretty huge that somewhere out there in the Marvel Universe is a superhero who survived a sexual assault, especially in the age of Me Too.
10Her Movie Is Set In The '90s
It has been widely reported that Captain Marvel will take place in the '90s (hence her special beeper seen at the end of Infinity War), and this can only mean great things for the MCU. (The hair and accessory possibilities alone are limitless.)
11She's Brie Larson
Oscar winner Brie Larson is joining the MCU to play Captain Marvel, and honestly it's pretty much the best thing that could happen to superhero movies. It's no secret that the MCU could use more women, and recruiting actors like Larson will only bring more success and wonderfulness to the franchise.
Captain Marvel has always been pretty awesome, but Captain Marvel, well, it's going to be historic. Let the obsession begin.