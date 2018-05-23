If you took advantage of Apple's promise to replace old and out-of-warranty iPhone batteries in 2017 for $79, good news: Since in 2018 Apple is charging customers $29 for a battery change, you might be eligible for an iPhone battery replacement rebate from Apple. Hurrah! A definite silver lining to a very annoying ordeal that plagued a lot of us over the last year or so. We all spent a lot of time wondering if we were losing our minds or if our phones were really starting to under perform as soon as a shiny new iPhone hit the market.

It's a pretty sweet deal from Apple, considering when the original $79 battery replacement deal was announced, hoards and hoards of people migrated to Apple Store genius bars to get their iPhone batteries changed out for a new one. Now that Apple is charging $29 to change older iPhone batteries, it makes sense that customers who flocked to get their replacements early also get to benefit from the price drop; after all, they likely would have waited until the price was lowered if they'd known it was going to be. Fair is fair!

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images

So, how do you know if you're eligible? It's pretty simple: According to Business Insider, If you replaced your out-of-warranty iPhone battery on your iPhone 6 (or later models) at an authorized Apple store between January 1, 2017 and December 28, 2017, you are eligible to take advantage of the $50 rebate. (Of course, if you replaced your battery while your phone was in-warranty, you won't be getting a rebate because you weren't charged in the first place.)

For those who are eligible for the rebate, the best part is that you don't even have to lift a finger to take advantage of Apple's efforts to make sure everyone gets their money back. If you were one of the customers who bought a replacement battery between the aforementioned dates, all you have to do is keep an eye on your email: Apple has said that they will be in touch with eligible customers by July 27, 2018. Of course, technical problems happen — so, if you haven't heard from them by Aug. 1, 2018 and think that you're eligible for the rebate, you can contact them online any time before Dec. 31, 2018 to request it.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images News/Getty Images

As for customers who have not yet purchased a new battery replacement, but are in need of one, you're in luck: you only have to pay $29 if your phone is out-of-warranty. Just pop into an Apple store, ask for a battery replacement, and they'll get right on it for you. Simple!

Of course, it can be confusing to know whether or not your battery on your phone is in need of an upgrade or if you just have so many apps open on your phone at one time that your battery life is suffering — so, if you're not sure, the best bet is to take your phone to the Apple store and ask one of the employees to have them test your phone's battery life with their in-house program. This will tell you if your battery is healthy, beginning to decline, or totally useless — and one of the Genius Bar employees will be able to advise you further on if you need a battery replacement or not.

To learn more about why battery replacements are necessary, what to expect from your battery life, and how to replace your battery, you can head over to Apple's website to set up an appointment at one of their many Genius Bars.