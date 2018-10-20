Mindfulness and meditation are having a moment in a very big way right now. It seems like everyone is at it and the benefits are innumerable. Studies have found that meditating can lower your stress levels, allow you to reflect, and make you an all-round happier person. However, I had never considered how mindfulness may impact your sex life. Can meditation improve your orgasms? These studies seem to think they will do more for you in the bedroom than trying new positions or using medication.

A study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine found that women who are more relaxed, are more likely to have greater sexual satisfaction. The study found that some women whose cortisol levels exceed a certain amount cannot reach orgasm at all. It makes sense really. I can’t say I feel particularly sexy after a stressful day and if you are already feeling anxious it is difficult to clear your mind. The study concluded, “women who show an increase in cortisol in response to sexual stimuli in the laboratory have lower levels of functioning in certain areas of their sexual life compared with women who show a decrease in cortisol. Stress related to sexual performance may interfere with sexual arousal.”

According to some researchers, this is where meditation comes in. Studies have found the mindfulness and meditation can help you be more present and intuitive. Writing on the Mindfulness Works website, Maria Camara said, “through mindfulness meditation practice, our minds can become more capable, focused and clear, enabling us to better handle stressful and demanding situations. This is how meditation for stress reduction enables us to experience a calmer life.” If being relaxed is the key to better sex then maybe meditation is beneficial in the bedroom.

A study conducted by Lori A. Brotto at the University of British Columbia and published in the Journal of Sex and Martial Therapy found a link between meditation experience and better sexual performance. Surveying 451 women, aged between 19 to 70, on their history with meditation and their sex lives, the study found that 193 women who meditate also said they had better sex compared to 275 women who did not meditate.

Leah Flores/ Stocksy

In PsyPost Brotto explained, “We found that, on average, women who practised meditation scored higher than women with no meditation experience on measures of sexual function, sexual desire, interoceptive awareness (which can be defined as awareness of internal body sensations), and trait mindfulness (defined by someone who has a mindful personality, by nature).”

The study also found that mood and emotions had a big part to play. Brotto said, “mood was found to be a significant predictor of both improved sexual function and sexual desire in women who meditate meaning that it seemed that improvements in mood associated with meditation may contribute to the women’s better sexual functioning.”

So, if you are more capable at concentrating on the present, rather than letting your mind wander to whether you need to buy more milk in the next food shop or that cute dress you saw on ASOS, you are likely to have a better orgasm? These studies would suggest so.

Life is super busy and it can be so difficult to find a minute away from social media, work, and friends just to sit and relax. It may be that meditation just improves your overall mood. But if better orgasms are a by-product of that, surely it's a win-win.