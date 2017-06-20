If you’re part of the 500+ million daily Instagram Story users who’ve been riding that train since August 2016, you're probably loving the self-contained fun of the feature. Between AR filters, real-time content curation, and the option to bling out your photos with stickers and copy, you could spend hours spiraling down the rabbit hole of Instagram Story content. In March 2020, Instagram confirmed to Bustle that it's also seeing a "significant" uptick in Instagram Live engagement. But can you re-watch Instagram Live videos? Friends, I have good news: Instagram has heard your prayers, and they've answered them.

Thanks to the Instagram Live replay feature, your best moments don’t have to be one-hit-wonders, and can live on for all of your followers to watch again. Users can opt to share their Instagram Live videos, so viewers can re-watch them for 24 hours after they originally aired in Stories. But should the creator choose not to share the Instagram Live video, the content will disappear when the Live video ends. If you're creating your own Instagram Live video, here's how to ensure that your followers can re-watch it for 24 hours in case they miss out on the live stream.

1. Film An Instagram Live Video

Image courtesy of Instagram

Open the app and film a Live video as you normally would. Head to the Stories dock, tap your avatar, and swipe through the camera menu to the left to locate the Live option and hit the shutter to start the broadcast. Remember that when you go Live, all of your followers who have notifications enabled will be alerted that you are going Live, and once you click the shutter, you'll be broadcasting in real time. So only use this feature intentionally and with a plan of action!

2. When The Instagram Live Video Ends, Turn On The "Share" Feature

Image courtesy of Instagram

The rewatch Live Instagram videos feature lets users share Live moments on their Stories for up to 24 hours after filming — the standard shelf life of a normal Insta Story. After your broadcast wraps, simply toggle over to the "share" button at the bottom of the screen to add the replay option. Not interested in chronicling your masterpiece? Toggle over to "Discard" to let the Story expire as usual. Or, opt to save the Instagram Live story to your camera roll for your own future enjoyment.

3. Let Your Friends Re-Watch The Instagram Live Magic

Image courtesy of Instagram

Users can stay up-to-date with friends replaying Instagram Live content by keeping an eye on their profile photos. A play button will appear under a user’s profile photo in the Stories bar if they’ve shared a broadcast. Tap the play button to rewatch the original Instagram Live video and browse through its comments and likes. The feature also includes backtrack and fast-forward functions (up to 15 seconds) as well as an option to reply.

If you can't tune in for a programmed Live video, check to see if the content creator has made a note about leaving the footage up for replay, as often times, they do.

Kaitlyn Wylde contributed to this article.