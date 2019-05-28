Like mother, like daughter. Cardi B is known for her love of diamonds and jewels, and now her daughter is following in her footsteps. Cardi B bought $80,000 worth of jewelry for Kulture, setting up her 10-month-old with an impressive diamond collection.

According to People, Cardi B shared the details of her shopping spree in in a now-deleted Instagram post. “Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad bitch gonna spoil,” the "Money" rapper shared on May 27. "If I’m iced out my daughter gotta be too."

Cardi B then tagged the New York-based Pristine Jewelers in the caption, who have made everything from From Cardi B's engagement ring to Travis Scott's watch at the Super Bowl. Cardi B works hard to buy these treats for her daughter, which is why she likes sharing these splurges with her social media following. “YEUP IM BRAGGING CAUSE I BUST MY ASS TO DO SOO,” Cardi B added in the caption.

In the Instagram post, Cardi B took a screenshot of her texts with the jeweler, which disclosed the details of the massive order. “Everything will be ready at 3, bracelets are comin out cuteeee and changed the setting to the studs with the bigger pair," the text read. "Send ur guy at 3 also pls call Linda and tell her to wire the 80k, I just spoke to her she needs ur approval."

According to the photo, there were nine tennis bracelets in the order, which came in gold, silver, and rose gold. There was also a pair of diamond studs, which Cardi B upgraded to a bigger setting.

That same day, Cardi B shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of Kulture wearing one of the tennis bracelets while eating her lunch. The diamond strand really classes up Kulture's pink and gold bib.

This isn't Cardi B's first order with Pristine Jewelers. Not only did Offset order the rapper's iconic 8-carat engagement ring from there, but the two also bought other family-oriented jewelry at Prisitine.

Most notably, the couple ordered a custom diamond necklace and bracelet set that spelled out "Kulture." Offset bought the set for Cardi B's 26th birthday, which totaled $1 million. The necklace is a choker, with letter charms that spell out "Kulture." The bracelet mimics the same charm design.

As for Kulture, this isn't her first set of diamond bracelets. Back in Feb., when Kulture was seven months old, she received a a custom diamond bracelet that spelled her name out in cursive. “Damn shorty got my mortgage on her wrist smh,” one commenter joked.

But that's not to say that Kulture is dressed to the nines around the clock. “She has so much name brands, and she just throws up in all of them. She always ends up [wearing] Target pajamas," Cardi B told People. “I look at every video and pictures and she got Target pajamas because by the time I take a picture … very pretty, expensive clothes, she throws up on it, she shits on it, she drools all over it. Things never go as you plan.”

Kulture has a nice balance between diamonds and big box in her wardrobe.