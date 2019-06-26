Cardi B is building a jewelry collection for Kulture that will rival Cartier's entire store, all before her daughter hits one years old. Cardi B bought $100,000 necklace for Kulture inspired by a Netflix show, making the diamond-encrusted chain weirdly child-appropriate.

Cardi B and Offset bought the custom-made necklace in preparation of Kulture's first birthday, which will be on July 10. According to TMZ, Cardi B commissioned celebrity jeweler Eliantte to create the piece. The white gold and diamond pendant was inspired by four characters on Netflix's children's TV show, Word Party. The cartoon happens to be Kulture's favorite show, so it's a sweet — albeit pricey — tribute to their daughter.

The necklace features the four stars of the show in shiny enamel: Bailey, Franny, Kip and Lulu. They're surrounded by an outline of diamonds, which then branches out into a diamond chain.

This isn't the first time that the "Money" rapper has dropped the price of a house on her daughter's jewelry collection. In May 2019, Cardi B shared on Instagram that she dropped $80,000 worth of jewelry for Kulture. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the artist revealed that she ordered nine tennis bracelets and a pair of diamond studs for her little one. “Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad bitch gonna spoil,” Cardi B shared on May 27. "If I’m iced out my daughter gotta be too."

The Word Party necklace is just a glimpse into how extravagant Kulture's first birthday party will be. While posting on Instagram Live, Cardi B admitted that the party will clock in around $400,000. "Kulture birthday party no lie, I’m spending about $400,000. And it’s like, damn! $400,000 for a birthday party? But that’s because it’s her first birthday party and shit costs," Cardi B explained.

Offset thinks the lavish party is a necessary milestone to play up, especially since Kulture is the couple's first baby. "It's my wife's first child so we got to go big with it," Offset told E! News about the festivities. "It's going to beautiful. It's going to be nice and fun and kid-friendly."

Cardi B has been posting tons of photos of Kulture in the past month, sharing how emotional she has been over her little one growing up.

"My baby 11 months and I can’t handle it. What’s wrong with me?" Cardi B captioned a photo of Kulture playing with a pair of sunglasses. "I been emotional all day. I’m fine, I’m fine, I’m fine. I'm madly, overly in love with my child."

”Cardi will go all out for Kulture’s first birthday and Offset fully supports whatever Cardi wants to do. Cardi is over the top with everything that she does, and her love for Kulture is like no other and she will do whatever it takes to give her the best birthday party ever," a source close to the couple shared with Hollywood Life. "She doesn’t care that she’s one and won’t remember it! It’s more for Cardi."

From $100,000 cartoon necklaces to a lavish birthday party, Kulture is going to have an epic first birthday.