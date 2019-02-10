Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride — for the couple's fans, at least. What is Cardi B and Offset's relationship status? Well, it's a little unclear whether the on-again, off-again couple is officially back on as of right now, so let's dive into what we do know.

On Jan. 31, TMZ reported that Cardi and Offset had reunited, only a couple of months after their public breakup, hinting they may actually be back together. The "Money" singer reportedly returned to the Atlanta home that they shared prior to their split in early December after about a year of marriage. Supposedly, there were a couple of "conditions" that went along with their reconciliation.

The publication reported that Offset has changed his phone number, with the new number being used only for Cardi or for business purposes. Additionally, there's a "no groupies" rule in place since the Migos rapper wants his wife to know that he's serious about repairing their marriage.

However, neither party has officially confirmed that they are indeed an item once again. In fact, most recently, Cardi even addressed the split in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, published on Feb. 7, and still did not give a clear answer about whether they would ever reconcile. When asked about whether she would get back together with Offset, Cardi replied, "I don’t think so," and then added, "Who knows? You never know, you can never tell."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi and Offset were spotted spending some time together over Super Bowl weekend in early February following yet another, unclear relationship update from the singer. On Jan. 31, while in New York City she revealed to a reporter that the pair were "Working things out, baby," per E! News. Although, it's still unclear where they stand especially given the singer's recent statements in Harper's Bazaar.

Prior to all of this relationship status confusion, Cardi took to Instagram in December 2018 to give fans the lowdown on her relationship status. She reportedly revealed in the video (that has since been deleted) that she and Offset were parting ways after a year of marriage but that they would remain close for the sake of their daughter, Kulture. “So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," she began the video, and continued:

"And we’re really good friends and you know, we’re really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I went to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault. It's just, like, I guess we grew out of love. But we're not together anymore. I don't know, it might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father and, yeah.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In late December, following several, public instances of Offset trying to win his wife back, the couple was spotted together in Puerto Rico, making some question whether they were back on. However, Cardi clarified that they were not officially back together, according to Billboard.

Given all of this ambiguity surrounding Cardi and Offset's romance, until they clarify their relationship status themselves, it's really anyone's guess as to whether they're officially back together or not.