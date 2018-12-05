Cardi B has always given updates about her relationship with husband Offset on her own terms. And the news that Cardi B and Offset have broken up is no exception. The "Bodak Yellow" singer posted a video on Instagram in the early morning of Wednesday, Dec. 5, announcing the split. Their breakup is sudden since the pair seemed happy together in recent public appearances. But according to Cardi B's post, she and the Migos rapper are ending things after a year of marriage and the birth of their daughter Kulture. Bustle reached out to representatives for Cardi B for comment, but had not heard back at time of publication.

In her video message, Cardi B spoke candidly about the fact that she and Offset are "not together anymore," but how they still "got a lot of love for each other." She said:

"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners. And you know, he's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault. It's just, like, I guess we grew out of love. But we're not together anymore. I don't know, it might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father and, yeah."

She captioned the video, "There you go..peace and love." And, as Complex captured, Offset had reportedly commented on the post, "Y'all won."

Since Cardi B and Offset first got together in 2017, their relationship has been a bit of a roller coaster. The Invasion of Privacy rapper has openly addressed the rumors that Offset cheated on her and her choice to stay with him. She also revealed that she was pregnant with his child during an April performance on Saturday Night Live. Leading up to Kulture's birth in July, the world had thought that the expectant parents were engaged. But Cardi announced in June that they had actually married privately in September 2017, one month before Offset publicly proposed to her on stage during a concert.

Cardi only clarified their marital status after TMZ broke the news. "This why i name my album 'Invasion of privacy,'" she wrote on Twitter at the time. "There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!" her post said.

Up until Cardi's breakup announcement, she and Offset still seemed to be happily together. As of late November, both Offset and Cardi B had been lovingly posting about each other on Instagram with Cardi complimenting her hubby's fineness and Offset sharing a photo of them sitting close at an NBA game. E! News also reported that Cardi B had just brought Offset on stage during her performance at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball on Friday, Nov. 30. "Thank you husband. He's so fine," she said to the audience. "That's my baby daddy yo."

Due to the fact that Cardi has misled fans about the truth about her romantic relationship before, some people are doubting that the breakup is real — either that, or their heartbreak for the rappers is just that strong.

Based on Cardi's video, it does seem that they are in a good place despite the split. In her statement, Cardi made it clear that it was "nobody's fault," saying that they "grew out of love." And no matter what their relationship status is, it seems she'll always love Offset since they share Kulture together. But as this news is so fresh, the story will inevitably continue to unfold.

Not to mention, with Cardi's career being so prolific and a new Offset solo album coming out later this month, no doubt fans of will be on the hunt for any lyrical cues about how and why they fell out of love.