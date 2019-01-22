If someone told you 15 years ago that a song called "Twerk" would be stirring a political debate today, you might not believe them. However, on Tuesday, Jan. 22, Cardi B used "Twerk" to clap back at a conservative columnist, who attempted to turn "leftists" against Cardi B's appearance in the music video for City Girls' song. In any other year, this might sound downright ridiculous. But seeing as this is 2019 and the political discourse that permeates on Twitter ranges from government workers who have been furloughed for over a month to petty arguments over what type of transportation Nancy Pelosi is allowed to take on an official trip to Afghanistan, it really isn't all that shocking that Cardi is steering the political discourse.

It started on Monday morning when Stephanie Hamill, a conservative personality on Washington D.C.'s local Fox news channel, tweeted the "Twerk" video with a message suggesting that the music video contradicts the #MeToo movement. "In the Era of # meToo how exactly does this empower women? Leftists, @ iamcardib, feel free to chime in," Hamill tweeted, in an attempt to make the video a political issue. While Cardi could have easily left the fire-poking critique slide, the "I Like It" rapper clapped back on Twitter, Tuesday morning.

First, Cardi responded to Hamill directly on Twitter, writing, "It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e [sic] I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks."

Cardi appeared to relate this new criticism to her recent foray into politics. Last week, she went viral for her Instagram video about the government shutdown, and following her tweet to Hamill, she tweeted another message to any critics. "All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days," Cardi wrote on Twitter. "Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is f*ckin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens."

Following Cardi B.'s response that explained how slut-shaming actually contradicts the #MeToo movement more than twerking in a music video does, Hamill took to Twitter again to respond. Hamill said, "I agree, No means NO, NO MATTER what! But this video, & others like this sexually objectify women. I think this hurts all women & the cause. We're not sex OBJECTS!" Then, the conservative columnist invited the rapper to hash it out on TV — as if Cardi B has any time to engage in these conversations beyond concise and amazing Twitter clapbacks or Instagram videos.

As you can imagine, Cardi's fans on Twitter erupted into a roaring show of support for the queen of political clap backs, which only seem to keep getting better since the video the rapper posted on Instagram about the government shutdown that went viral last week.

At the end of the Twitter debate, Hamill conceded to a Tweet posted by the rapper Wale, which said, "Just say you jealous that u uncapable of such coordination and rhythm and kindly let leave the podium." Hamill responded, "LOL.. You're right. I def don't know how to TWERK." Well, that settles that, I guess?

Twitter squabble aside, Cardi B makes a good point about female sexuality. Women should be able to express their sexuality however they want. And the same goes for political opinions. We should all hope to feel as free as Cardi when it comes to saying what we think.