Over the past year, fans have watched on eagerly as Cardi B took the music industry by storm. And though she's been rapping for quite some time now, her Billboard hit song "Bodak Yellow," released in Summer 2017, totally helped to take her career to the next level. Speaking of next level, People reported on Thursday, April 19 that Cardi B just broke a Billboard record with her debut album Invasion of Privacy, hinting that she just may be around for a long time.

Cardi B performed most of the tracks from her April 6 release during her Coachella set, and paired with her awesome choreography and stage aesthetics, the show was oh, so impressive. Not to mention, the Bronx native rocked the festival while carrying her first child with boyfriend and fellow industry hit-maker Offset. Cardi B dubbed her April 15 stage show "Boachella," in the same vain as Coachella headliner Beyoncé did with her own amazing stage show the night prior, known as #Beychella — as only the two of them could.

One look at social media, and it's clear that Cardi B had a banger on her hands with Invasion of Privacy. It's broken streaming records, totally shattering Taylor Swift's Apple Music streaming record with over 100 million in the first week. And now thanks to her awesome, high-energy Coachella performance, it's also been solidified as a total party LP, from start to finish. But with Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B also garnered another accolade — becoming the No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. And with all 13 of her album's tracks on the Hot 100 list she currently, she now holds the record for Guinness World Record for Most Simultaneous Billboard U.S. Hot 100 entries by a female.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Upon finding out the news, the rapper and soon-to-be mom took to Instagram to share her excitement with and to thank her fans, and in return, enthusiasts shared the love right back in her comments section.

In the April 17 post, Cardi wrote:

"And it’s all cause of ya!!!!!!! Thank you everybody. The numbers are great but the support feels even better. [I'm] so thankful and grateful for every post love support ya gave and giving my album and my songs[.]"

Holding the prize before Cardi B was none other than the queen, Beyoncé, with her record-smashing 2016 visual album Lemonade having 12 tracks in the Billboard Hot 100. And before Beyoncé wore the Guiness crown in this category, Taylor Swift held it with 11 tracks.

This isn't the first time Cardi B found herself to be in Beyoncé's company on the Billboard charts, however. In Jan. 2018, it was announced that the two were tied with having four top-10 hits in the R&B/Hip-Hop charts at the same time. Cardi B's contributions to summer and fall anthems "No Limit," by G- Eazy, "Motorsport," by Migos and featuring Nicki Minaj, "Bartier Cardi," featuring 21 Savage, and of course, "Bodak Yellow," helped her to reach the accomplishment.

Those who have been following Cardi B's journey over the years, or listened to the Invasion of Privacy lyrics, knows that she's a total fan of Beyoncé. And after seeing photos of Beyoncé and Cardi B together, it's clear that Beyoncé loves and respects Carbi B, too. There's no doubt that the queen is just as happy for Cardi B's success as the rest of the world. And once hearing about Cardi B's latest Guinness World Book Record, fans couldn't help but rejoice all over the web.

It's been a total treat watching Cardi B blossom over the past year. And just when you thought that after the success of "Bodak Yellow," things couldn't get any better for the rapper, her debut album garnering this major milestone, and who can forget the coming of her first child, is showing that she's seriously just getting started.