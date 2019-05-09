Bachelor Nation is about to get a little bit bigger. It's official: Bachelor in Paradise couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are expecting their second child, and they announced the news with the most perfect Instagram photo involving their daughter, Bella.

If you follow Carly on social media, you know she's been open about the fact that she and Evan have been working on giving Bella a little brother or sister lately, and now, the time has come — and all three of them look so pumped about it. In the photo she shared on Instagram, Carly, Evan, and Bella are all showing off their bellies, as Evan holds up a six pack of beer, Bella holds a sippy cup of juice, and Carly holds an ultrasound photo.

In the caption, Carly wrote:

"Beer Belly, Bella Belly, BABY BELLY!!! We so SO EXCITED to FINALLY announce Bella’s little brother or sister will be here in November!!! (If you wonder why I haven’t been on social media as much...well, this is why!) For a fun story of how we found out about our new little bundle of joy check out the @mommiestellall podcast that drops today, I’ll give you ALL THE DETAILS!"

